Cynomi Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Cavelo To Offer Comprehensive Cyber Solutions

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with attack surface management provider Cavelo . The two companies are coming together to offer an API that cross-references Cavelo's scan results with content and logic from Cynomi to gain insight and automate processes, including vulnerability management, continuous assessment of certain security domains, sensitive data discovery, and asset management.

This partnership will provide a more comprehensive and seamless customer experience, including a joint go-to-market (GTM) strategy, ensuring MSP partners can leverage the combined power of both companies to deliver superior evidence collection, global risk analysis and cybersecurity services to their clients.

"This is an important strategic partnership between Cavelo and Cynomi," said Chad Fullerton, VP Information Security, ECI, a client of both Cynomi and Cavelo. "This collaboration is a significant win for the MSP community. By integrating Cavelo's scan results with Cynomi's content and logic via a seamless API, MSPs and MSSPs can more accurately measure their cyber risk and strengthen critical vCISO processes, including data protection and evidence collection."

"With the rising demand for robust cybersecurity management solutions, we are consistently receiving requests from MSPs and MSSPs to safeguard data, ensuring it remains compliant,” said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi.“Our strategic partnership with Cavelo enhances our ability to provide top-tier vCISO technology and expertise and fortifies our support for our clients, reinforcing our commitment to data security and compliance. Combining our expertise is a win-win for our partners.”

“The vCISO function is a critical focal point for service providers, but many are struggling to manage it with off the shelf compliance products that don't meet the unique visibility, reporting and risk management requirements that MSPs and MSSPs have,” said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo.“This collaboration is a natural fit; together Cynomi and Cavelo are committed to making tailor-made solutions accessible to the MSP and MSSP community.”

The Cavelo consolidated attack service management platform manages and mitigates organizational cyber risk with data discovery, access controls, prioritization, and remediation. Combined with Cynomi's AI-powered vCISO platform specifically designed for MSPs and MSSPs aiming to enhance their cybersecurity offerings, this innovative API offers CISO expertise with AI technology to simplify vCISO operations, allowing service providers to strengthen cyber defenses for their SME clients cost-effectively, without the expense of hiring an in-house CISO For more information, please visit .

About Cynomi

Cynomi's vCISO platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs, and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel's cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University's startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi's solution for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit

About Cavelo

Cavelo empowers businesses to proactively reduce their cyber risk and liability. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to simplify governance and compliance initiatives and risk remediation.

