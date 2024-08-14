Fattail Releases Marketplace For Direct Political Advertising Deals To Help Campaigns Secure Scarce Premium Inventory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FatTail , an advertising company that has been facilitating direct deals between advertisers and premium publishers for two decades, has launched a new marketplace for direct advertising deals.



The marketplace will play a critical role in helping political campaigns secure guaranteed premium inventory that often runs out in election cycles. It will also allow publishers to capture some of an estimated $10.7 billion in political ad spend. In addition to access to guaranteed ad inventory and a simplified and brand-safe supply chain, FatTail's political ad marketplace allows buyers to target by state and congressional district.

“Political ad budgets are unique due to their shelf life, and relying on the open market is risky, potentially causing missed opportunities and higher costs,” said Doug Huntington, CEO of FatTail.“Our direct political ad marketplace enables top publishers to collectively offer buyers guaranteed reach and cost at scale, helping buyers fulfill their media plans and best promote their candidates and causes.”

FatTail's technology helps manage the direct-sold ad business for more than 1,000 brand sites, including sites from Hearst, Forbes, E.W. Scripps, WebMD, and Conde Nast. The American City Business Journals, Golf.com, Bisnow, Audiomack, LoveToKnowMedia and OAO, an ad operations and tech firm that has managed ad operations for publishers for 20 years, have agreed to offer their inventory to advertisers through FatTail's direct deals marketplace.

“Political advertisers need to act now to secure performant inventory from premium publishers that aligns with their candidates' brands,” said Alyson Williams, SVP of Digital Operations and Strategy at Forbes.“In past election cycles, this inventory has run out, or prices have skyrocketed at the last minute. With FatTail's Deals Marketplace, we are able to offer guaranteed targeted inventory upfront across the highest quality journalism, delivering the reach and precision needed to win elections.”

The Deals Marketplace is free for advertisers and agencies to use, and they do not need to install technology to access it. The alternatives are walled gardens, which are mostly black boxes and offer little brand control, as well as the programmatic open market, where supply diminishes and prices often escalate dramatically later in election cycles.

"In the past, our political advertisers have struggled to hit their reach and budget targets on a number of specific sites via open market and PMP deals," said Richard Lowden, CEO of demand-side platform RTBiQ. "We are building a direct integration into FatTail's political deals marketplace so that our clients can book reserved deals with known prices, directly from our software. The investment will help them boost advertising performance while guaranteeing reach against specific publishers and audiences."

"To date, our partnership with FatTail has been a terrific benefit to our clients,” said Craig Leshen, President of OAO.“With this new aspect of our partnership with FatTail, OAO will be able to offer our clients additional revenue from direct ad sales, starting with political ads, which will surely provide an extra boost to their Q4 revenue.”

“FatTail's political ad marketplace provides us a safe way to capture a greater share of national and local political ad spend,” said Ryan Whittington, SVP at American City Business Journals.“Buyers can target, at scale, the premium audiences that we and other participating publishers offer and eliminate the budget uncertainties that they face as election day draws nearer.”

Agencies or publishers interested in participating in the Political Deals Marketplace should contact FatTail CRO Laura Boodram at ... .

