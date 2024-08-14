The Imagine Group Announces The Purchase Of Temporary Display Portfolio From Meyers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Imagine Group, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the of a large set of temporary display and signage business from Meyers. Integration will take place this summer.



“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic growth, vision, and goals,” says Don McKenzie, Imagine Chief Executive Officer.“The temporary and signage business is core to what we do at Imagine and we are excited to have a talented and experienced team join Imagine.”

Meyers' team and expertise aligns seamlessly with Imagine's existing teams and will significantly enhance our capacity to meet and exceed customers' needs. With our combined resources, we can offer our clients even more innovative and engaging visual communications solutions.

Meyers is a highly regarded print and packaging company with a strong reputation. “The sale of this temporary display and signage portfolio to Imagine reinforces our commitment to focus on, and grow, our core business strength of packaging and labels” said Christopher Dillon, Meyers' Chief Executive Officer.

Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company, having been ranked among the top 20 in the Printing Impressions 300, as a top Wide Format Printer, and as a top 50 POP printer. Imagine has also been recognized for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which honor the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video and more.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com and .

About Meyers Printing Company

Meyers, exists to create a sustainable future for people, products, and the planet. Meyers makes this happen by creating sustainable packaging and labels. Since its founding in 1949 as a small print shop, Meyers has grown into an internationally respected company, known for their unwavering commitment to sustainability and a family-like approach to business. Today, Meyers partners with global and emerging brands across the United States, focusing on the Food and Beverage, Health, Beauty, and Cosmetics industries. Meyers reached its goal of powering 100 percent of its operations using carbon-free electricity sources by the end of 2021, and achieved carbon neutral within its operations in 2024. For more information visit