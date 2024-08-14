Indonesian Ambassador Visits Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation to Explore Collaboration Opportunities

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 August 2024: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences welcomed Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Husin Bagis, on a formal visit yesterday (Monday, August 12) at the Foundation's headquarters. The visit aimed to explore the activities of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation as a pioneering example of UAE initiatives in supporting excellence in medical and educational fields.

During the meeting, a range of initiatives carried out by the Foundation were reviewed, highlighting its leading role in promoting innovation and quality in the medical and educational sectors, and its commitment to developing talents and competencies through specialized and world-class programs and activities.

In this context, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “We are pleased with the visit of H.E. Husin Bagis to the Foundation. We look forward to developing partnerships that achieve mutual benefits and contribute to enhancing cooperation between medical and educational institutions. Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation serves as a model of UAE initiatives in supporting excellence in the medical and educational fields, and through this collaboration, we aim to elevate levels of quality and innovation in these sectors.”

The Foundation’s awards, launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aim to elevate the quality of the educational and medical sectors, encouraging excellence, talent, and innovation. Since their inception, the awards have undergone significant developments, expanding from the local to the regional and international levels. This expansion has been the result of close partnerships with numerous international and regional organizations, enhancing the global standing of the awards. Hamdan Foundation’s awards have become an important reference in both the education and medical sectors.

This visit aligns with Hamdan Foundation’s efforts to strengthen its relations with international partners and expand its influence through collaboration with prominent institutions and figures worldwide. Both sides emphasized the importance of joint work to achieve common goals and to develop innovative projects that serve both the UAE and Indonesian communities.





