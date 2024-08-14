Ukrainian Drones Carried Out Largest Attack On Four Russian Military Airfields - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the largest wartime attack on Russian military airfields in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk overnight.

A source at the SBU told this to Ukrinform.

"Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces (Air Force, Special Operations Forces, the Center for Unmanned Systems of the of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense and other branches of the military) carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields since the war began. It was a 'fun' night today at the Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk airfields," the source said.

The source confirmed that this was a specially planned operation so that the enemy could not use these airfields for glide bomb strikes on the front line and Ukrainian cities.

Fire at Russian Savasleyka airbase detected by NASA satellites

"Russian war correspondents are already whining on social media that the strike was effective and that air defenses failed to protect these objects. Local social media channels wrote about ten explosions at Savasleyka alone, from where MiGs regularly take off, terrorizing the whole of Ukraine with air raid alerts. We are waiting for satellite photos with destroyed Russian fighters and warehouses," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the SBU continues to methodically weaken the aviation component of the Russian military machine.

"For now, it is the planes that give the enemy an air superiority, but we will continue to clip the wings of these 'birds'," the source said.

As reported, explosions rang out this morning in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, where the Savasleyka air base is located, and local authorities said air defenses were activated in the region.

Local social media channels also wrote about explosions at the Borisoglebsk and Baltimor airfields.