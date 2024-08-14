Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Cordial and heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani people on their Independence Day!" the post reads.

Note that today, Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated in Baku.

It should be noted that the event was attended by the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani community, and Azerbaijani citizens.