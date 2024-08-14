Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Pakistan
Date
8/14/2024 9:16:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Pakistan
on its Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing
the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.
"Cordial and heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Islamic
Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani people on their Independence
Day!" the post reads.
Note that today, Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated in
Baku.
It should be noted that the event was attended by the staff of
the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani
community, and Azerbaijani citizens.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108554204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.