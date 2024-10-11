North Carolina Superintendent Of Public Instruction Forum On Saturday, September 14, 2024 10-11 A.M.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Public First NC

NC PTA

This fall North Carolina will elect the next state superintendent of public instruction, the most consequential education leader in the state. Much is at stake!

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North Carolina PTA and Public Schools First NC are hosting a forum with NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Maurice (Mo) Green and Michelle Morrow on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jeff Tiberii, host of WUNC's popular program Due South, will moderate the forum which will be live streamed.The forum is FREE, but you must register to receive the livestream link. The link will be emailed to all registrants at 9:00 a.m. on September 14. Register HERE .North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction is elected every four years to serve as the head of the state's public schools. The NC superintendent is the lead administrator of the Department of Public Instruction, which is responsible for implementing the state's public school laws for pre-K through grade 12 public schools and supporting more than 2,500 public schools statewide. In this role, the superintendent makes critical decisions about program priorities while communicating accurate information to lawmakers and the general public. The superintendent manages an annual budget of over $11 billion and manages more than 1,000 employees and contractors. In addition to being in charge of daily operations of the department, the state superintendent serves as secretary of the State Board of Education and serves in the North Carolina Council of State.Join in to hear from the candidates on their vision for North Carolina's education system and how their unique talents and experience make them suited for the role as the state's public education leader.

