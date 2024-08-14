Laird Thermal Systems To Showcase Next Generation Active Cooling Technologies At 2024 CIOE In Shenzhen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laird Thermal Systems at CIOE 2024

Laird Thermal Systems to exhibit active thermal products that solve thermal problems in optical transceivers, imaging sensors, lasers and autonomous systems

- Robby Fang, Director of Asia Sales, Laird Thermal Systems DURHAM, NC, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laird Thermal Systems, the leading global manufacturer of thermal management solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2024 China International Optoelectronic Exhibition from September 11th through the 13th at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Laird Thermal Systems will be part of the Information and Communication Expo in Hall 12, Booth #12A69.As the comprehensive exhibition covering the optoelectronics industry, the twenty-fifth optoelectronics exhibition will cover various sectors including information and communication, precision optics, laser and intelligent manufacturing, infrared technology, intelligent sensing and more.Laird Thermal Systems will be exhibiting new products used to cool or temperature stabilize laser diodes in optical transceivers, industrial lasers, digital light processors, infrared sensors, Lidar systems, CCD sensors, X-ray detectors and machine vision inspection systems.On display in the Laird Thermal Systems booth will be the new OptoTEC MBX Series micro thermoelectric coolers specifically designed for optical transceivers used in AI cluster computing applications; OptoTEC MSX Series micro multistage thermoelectric coolers designed for deep cooling high-performance image sensing applications; Hi-Temp ETX Series thermoelectric coolers designed for high temperature applications up to 150 °C including autonomous systems, machine vision, and digital light processors; the Nextreme Series of thermoelectric and compressor-based recirculating chillers for image sensing cooling in cameras.“Our booth is featuring the latest thermoelectric coolers used in next generation optical transceivers and image sensing applications,” said Robby Fang, Director of Sales for Asia at Laird Thermal Systems.“These products utilize the latest thermoelectric materials and automation manufacturing processes to meet the miniature form factors and high COP market requirements,” said Robby Fang.“We will also be showcasing our next-generation Nextreme recirculating chillers, used to keep sensitive electronics at their optimum operating temperature.”Visit the Laird Thermal Systems Booth 12A69 in Hall 12 to speak with a thermal expert regarding cooling your optoelectronic application.About Laird Thermal SystemsLaird Thermal Systems designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

Florian Haessler

Laird Thermal Systems

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other