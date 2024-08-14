Kennedy Law Office PLLC Launches New Initiative To Support Palm Beach County Tenants In Unlawful Eviction Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Attorney Rashida KennedyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to stand up for a rising number of tenants who have been unjustly targeted by landlords, Kennedy Law Office PLLC is launching a new campaign offering free consultations to victims of unlawful evictions. The campaign is specifically designed to assist tenants who have already moved out of their rental properties but are still being pursued for eviction by their former landlords.Led by Attorney Rashida Kennedy, a seasoned legal advocate with over a decade of experience in real estate law, Kennedy Law Office PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of tenants in Palm Beach County. Attorney Kennedy has successfully represented hundreds of clients in landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosure cases, and other real estate matters. Her firm is now focusing on providing aggressive representation for tenants who have been wrongfully targeted in post-move-out eviction actions.“It's appalling that some landlords continue to pursue eviction judgments against tenants who have already vacated the property,” said Attorney Rashida Kennedy.“These actions are not only unlawful but can also cause significant harm to tenants, including damage to their credit and added financial stress. At Kennedy Law Office, we are committed to fighting back against these injustices and ensuring that tenants receive the legal protection they deserve.”As part of this campaign, Kennedy Law Office PLLC is offering free consultations to tenants who believe they have been wrongfully targeted by their landlords. During these consultations, tenants can learn about their legal rights and explore potential courses of action, including the possibility of pursuing punitive damages. In cases where tenants have been unlawfully evicted, they may be entitled to receive up to three months' rent in punitive damages, as well as reimbursement for attorney fees.“Tenants need to know that they have rights, and we are here to protect those rights,” Attorney Kennedy added.“We encourage anyone who has been served with an eviction or notified of an eviction judgment after a timely move-out to contact us immediately for a free consultation.”Kennedy Law Office PLLC is committed to providing accessible legal services to the community and ensuring that all tenants are treated fairly under the law. The firm's offices are conveniently located in West Palm Beach, and consultations can be scheduled by phone, email or visiting their website at thetenantlawyer .About Kennedy Law Office PLLCKennedy Law Office PLLC, led by Attorney Rashida Kennedy, specializes in real estate law, including landlord-tenant disputes, condominium/home-owner association disputes, mortgage foreclosures, and debt defense. With a strong commitment to advocating for the rights of tenants and homeowners, the firm provides aggressive representation and personalized legal services throughout Palm Beach County.

