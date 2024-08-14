365 Foundation Celebrates Emerging Artist Allison Frances In New Exhibit: Born Screaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Natalie VeneziaLANSDALE, PA, US, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 365 Foundation is thrilled to announce a new art exhibit featuring the work of emerging artist Allison Frances. Titled "Born Screaming," the exhibit explores Frances' unique artistic style and her journey of healing and self-expression through art.“This is more than just an art exhibit-it's a testament to the power of creativity in overcoming adversity. Allison's work inspires all and sheds light on important issues like trauma, oppression, and social justice. It invites viewers to engage with themselves and the world more deeply,” said Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of 365 Foundation Inc.“Allison's artistic practice was born from burnout but now centers around rest, healing, and self-reflection. Through her exploration of nature, humanity, and personal experiences with depression and anxiety, she invites audiences to engage more thoughtfully with themselves and the world around them.”Allison Frances, a multidisciplinary artist based in Pennsylvania, uses her artwork to process complex experiences such as depression and anxiety. Her unique perspective, reflected in her observations of light, color, nature, humanity, and the global struggle for justice, is a key element of her work.The 'Born Screaming' exhibit offers a powerful narrative that encourages visitors to reflect on their struggles and actively engage with the art to find solace in creative expression. This interactive aspect of the exhibit is designed to engage the audience and encourage them to find solace in creative expression.Don't miss this opportunity to experience Allison Frances' thought-provoking artwork at the 365 Foundation's latest exhibition. Join us in celebrating empowerment through creativity. The exhibit will be displayed at the 365 Foundation gallery starting Friday, September 6, from 7 pm to 10 pm. We ask for a donation of $20 to help support our gallery.Any financial donation will be greatly appreciated. Allison's exhibit will continue through September 27th.Tickets can be purchased hereFor more information about this event or other initiatives by the 365 Foundation, visit .About 365 FoundationBased in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and Executive Director Natalie Venezia. The Foundation is unwavering in its commitment to promoting, defending, and empowering women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, the 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

