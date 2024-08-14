“Jalimpa” Has Been Certified By Guinness World Recordstm As The“Youngest Solo Artist To Release An Album”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jalimpa and her buddy bear holding the Guinness World Record certificate she received

Guinness World RecordsTM

Nonsense makes Sense

Her futuristic world album“Nonsense Makes Sense” was released at the age of 2 years and 358 days

JAPAN, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jalimpa, a wild child singer-songwriter raised on Suo-Oshima Island, Japan, has been certified by Guinness World RecordsTM as the“Youngest Solo Artist to Release an Album” for her debut album“Nonsense Makes Sense”, which she released at the age of 2 years and 358 days.

Growing up amidst the grandeur of nature, Jalimpa was lulled to sleep by the sounds of waves, insects, and birds of prey. Before she even learned to speak, she sang melodies overflowing from her subconscious, blending them with mysterious babbling known as“cosmic language”.“Nonsense Makes Sense” is her purest and most primal expression. It resonates deeply with the subconscious of adults weary from work and life, awakening the essence of what it means to be human and offering a chance to reconnect with one's true self.

Already working on her next project, Jalimpa continues her musical journey into the future.

Jalimpa's Profile

The youngest singer-songwriter in human history. She was raised surrounded by the grandeur of nature on Suo-Oshima, an island in the Seto Inland Sea, Japan. At the age of 2, before she had the concept of language, she released“Nonsense Makes Sense” (2024), singing melodies overflowing from her subconscious with babbling (so-called "cosmic language"). She was recognized by Guinness World Records as the "Youngest Solo Artist to Release an Album." Affiliated with OTEMBA STUDIO.

Jalimpa's Comment on Her Guinness World Record Certification

"Tama da TaTaTa!" (Translation: Yay, I'm so happy!)

Comment from Shunsuke Sena, music producer of“Nonsense Makes Sense”

(Composer, lyricist, and arranger for artists such as AKB48, HKT48, Seiko Niizuma, the Yoshida Brothers, Momoiro Clover Z, and video games like Konami's Pop'n Music)

"Jalimpa's primal cry, resonating over electronica and techno beats, permeates our subconscious as the“futuristic world music,” deeply connecting with those of us weary from a capitalist, competitive society. This album awakens the essence of what it means to be human and provides time to confront our true selves. Here lies the future of music, created by the free-spirited soul of the youngest singer-songwriter in human history.”

Comment from Shiori Takei, creative director of“Nonsense Makes Sense”

(Picture book artist/founder of Otemba Studio. In addition to creating picture books and cultural contents, she also holds workshops for children)

"I was captivated by the world within Jalimpa's voice, which seems to belong to someone who freely travels between past, present, and future lives. I tried to express this visually as well. Jalimpa's expression, as pure as any living creature can be, holds tremendous energy from“the invisible,” and I feel it can help restore emotions and connections with ourselves that we may have neglected in our modern lives. I believe that the boundlessness of Jalimpa's expression leads us to a world where we can cherish more universal values.”

About the Album“Nonsense Makes Sense”



Reminiscent of tracks by Björk, Massive Attack, and Radiohead during their electronica phase,“Nonsense Makes Sense” is a futuristic world music album that connects with the collective unconsciousness at the core of the human species, delivered by the youngest singer-songwriter in human history, Jalimpa, in so-called "cosmic language.”

Album audio →

[Tracklist]

1.“Tamo Tame” - Trip-hop with transparent vocals spreading above the sea of delicate piano

2.“Japoneex” - New-generation world music anthem sung in cosmic language

3.“Tama da TaTaTa” - Magically gothic technopop

4.“JuTaNe” - Electro R&B traveling through the outer space with the soulful vocals

5.“Dali Dali don don” - Infectious dance pop tune in minimal house music style

6.“Akaihhe” - Mysterious puzzle-solving techno

7.“By Den Daio” - Southern-style laid-back electronica

8.“Adelee” - Latin house filled with a saudade (longing) innate to humans

9.“Hebiii” - Tempting tribal music led by the magical voice of a little girl standing at the edge of the dark night

10. “Fu Li Ra” - Healing sound wrapped in the rhythm of waves in 6/8 and Solfeggio frequencies, helping you return to yourself

Label: OTEMBA STUDIO (OTMB-0531)

About OTEMBA STUDIO

A studio based in Tokyo and Setouchi pursuing social innovation through the production of art and cultural contents.

※ Guinness World Records® is a registered trademark of Guinness World Records Limited.

Sena

OTEMBA STUDIO

