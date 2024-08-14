1-800-GOT-JUNK?'S Weird Junk List Returns For 2024 With Even Wackier Finds!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Weird Junk

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the world's largest junk removal company, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Weird Junk list! After 35 years in business and with 180 locations across the US, Canada, and Australia, the friendly and professional teams at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? have seen more than their fair share of weird junk, and 2024 is no exception.From chairs made of pancakes to cows made entirely of chocolate milk cartons, the 2024 list was too good not to share early. Get ready to be amazed, amused, and maybe a little confused by the items that made the cut for the Weirdest Junk Finds of 2024!From the weird and wacky, to traditional, everyday items, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? makes the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional.About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in 180 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit .

For more information:

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

pr@1800gotjunk