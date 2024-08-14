Workinjuryrights Represents Florida Workers Amid Introduction Of New Legislation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miami, FL – WorkInjuryRights, a leading worker's compensation law firm in Miami , Florida, is representing workers amid the introduction of new legislation. The new legislation poses a significant change in workplaces which could drastically impact employees, contractors, and businesses.

WorkInjuryRights aims to raise awareness of the new regulation changes and ensure workers know their workplace rights. Florida's new employment law, CS/HB 433, which took effect on July 1, 2024, introduces significant changes to workplace regulations across the state. WorkInjuryRights hopes that by raising awareness, it will empower workers to claim the deserved compensation.

“This new legislation represents a major shift in how workplace regulations are implemented and enforced in Florida,” says David Benn, a legal expert at Work Injury Rights.“While the goal of uniformity is understandable, we're concerned about the potential impact on workers' protections, particularly in areas like heat safety and fair scheduling. Employees must understand these changes and how they might affect their rights in the workplace. We anticipate an increased need for guidance as both workers and employers navigate this new legal landscape.”

The bill preempts local governments from enacting their own employment regulations, centralizing authority at the state level. Key changes include restrictions on local minimum wage requirements, heat exposure standards, and employee scheduling regulations. The law also prohibits local governments from giving preferential treatment to contractors based on wages or benefits provided. These sweeping changes aim to create a more uniform regulatory environment for businesses operating in Florida but have raised concerns about potential impacts on workers' rights and safety.

Businesses should be following the new legislation, and if not, workers have the right to compensation and the capacity to exercise that right to the full extent of the law. Workers may be entitled to wage replacement benefits, compensating for lost income due to the inability to work. An attorney at WorkInjuryRights will strive to ensure its clients receive all benefits that are legally owed.

A workers' compensation lawyer from WorkInjuryRights can assist with claims for clients who are affected by the new regulation changes, as well as other workplace injuries and accidents. The work injury law firm has a team of attorneys with a combined forty-five years of experience in Florida workers' compensation law and has successfully recovered millions of dollars in compensation for clients. By not obtaining fees or costs unless winning a client's case, WorkInjuryRights proves its confidence in its expertise. Florida workers and employees can trust WorkInjuryRights for dedicated representation in compensation claims.

WorkInjuryRights encourages Florida workers who are seeking compensation, require more information regarding the new regulations, or want to know if they have a case, to visit the website and book a free consultation with the team of legal experts.

