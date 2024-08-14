Embossed License Plates Are Now Back In Texas!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) My Plates launches three new Premium Embossed license plate designs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 15-year hiatus, Texans can once again order embossed license plates, thanks to My Plates. In August 2024, My Plates proudly launches its new range of "Premium Embossed" specialty license plates, marking the bold return to a beloved style last seen in 2009.

My Plates launches three new Premium Embossed license plate designs.

My Plates second Premium Embossed Plates.

Leading the way is the new Black & Yellow Embossed, a color combination reminiscent of the iconic 1950's era in Texas. In addition to this classic retro option, My Plates is unveiling two groundbreaking designs never before seen in the Lone Star State. Introducing the Black & Gold Embossed and the Blue & Gold Embossed plates that utilize high-definition gold sheeting to create a refined and elegant appearance, setting a new standard for specialty license plates in Texas.

The move to reintroduce embossed plates stems from surveys conducted by My Plates among specialty plate holders and potential customers that showed an overwhelming support for the return of embossed specialty license plates. Following the passage of Senate Bill 702, My Plates is now authorized to offer embossed license plates in Texas.

"My Plates has received numerous requests from plate holders, car collectors, and everyday Texans about bringing back the choice of an embossed license plate," said

Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates. "The enthusiasm from our customers made this an easy decision."

The addition of Premium Embossed plates is expected to drive further interest in the specialty plate category, bolstering the program's success. Since its inception in November 2009, the My Plates program has generated over $190 million in new revenue for the Texas general revenue fund.

The new Premium Embossed plates are customization you can really feel and see, with personalized options up to 7-letters that are raised above the surface of the plate, conveniently ordered through the My Plates website.

Additionally, Texans now have the opportunity to pre-order three other exciting designs as part of My Plates' second Premium Embossed release including, Black & White, Gold & Black, and Carbon Fiber. These plates will enter production once they receive 200 paid pre-orders.

For more details and to start your order for a Premium Embossed license plate, visit

MyPlates .

My Plates

is the official specialty license plate provider for the state of Texas, offering a wide range of unique and customizable license plates. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, My Plates continues to provide Texans with high-quality specialty plates that reflect their personalities and interests. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at

