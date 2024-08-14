Bladestack.Io Achieves Unique Distinction With Fedramp® And Stateramp 3PAO Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bladestack proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement as the first organization bold enough to incorporate "Advisory Focused" into their name on the FedRAMP Marketplace." This unprecedented move is designed to help customers easily identify and recognize 3PAO Advisory Firms amidst a sea of assessors. By taking this audacious step, bladestack is paving the way for greater transparency and clarity in the cybersecurity and compliance landscape.

Our journey as "bladestack (Advisory Focused)" has been meticulously crafted, carving out a unique niche in the cybersecurity and compliance landscape. Earning the 3PAO accreditation from A2LA, aligning with ISO/IEC 17020:2022 standards, validates our technical acumen and quality management processes. However, we have taken the bold step of being listed as "bladestack (Advisory Focused)" on the FedRAMP Marketplace to make our focus abundantly clear, as the platform does not explicitly distinguish advisory-focused firms.

As a pioneering Third-Party Advisory Focused firm, we understand the critical importance of maintaining impartiality and independence while providing consulting services. Our strict code of ethics, vendor-neutral analysis, disclosure of all relationships, and criteria-based selection methodology for evaluating and advising customers based on best practices are just a few of the many processes we have in place to ensure our advisory remains truly independent. This innovative approach sets us apart in the technology consulting space.

Bhanu Jagasia, Founder and Chief Technology Samurai, expressed, "It is a groundbreaking moment to be acknowledged for our unique contributions to the FedRAMP ecosystem. Our passion lies in aiding the modernization of infrastructure and reinforcing national security through secure cloud service adoption, all while maintaining an unwavering focus on advisory services."

Kris Martel, Chief Security Samurai/President, emphasized, "Earning the 3PAO designation underscores our deep-rooted commitment to providing unparalleled technical advisory. Our satisfaction stems from seamlessly aligning our expert counsel with the diverse objectives of our clients."

Ashley Kamauf, Cybersecurity Program Manager from A2LA, rejoices, "We are thrilled to congratulate bladestack on their successful completion of the A2LA accreditation process, leading to their recognition as a FedRAMP 3PAO. Witnessing their proactive approach and passion for continuous betterment has been inspiring and it has been a pleasure working with them."

While our ethos is firmly rooted in advisory, we remain eager to connect those seeking assessment services with our trusted partners. Our advisory is a meticulous blend of technical prowess and strategic alignment with broader business goals.

bladestack brings unmatched cloud expertise, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions to help organizations realize the true essence of digital transformation. Our cyber-samurais don't just tell; they embed themselves within your teams, enlightening them about the critical technical security imperatives. Since 2021, our commitment to securing the cyber future has been unwavering. To learn more about our unique approach, visit .

Media Contact POC: Bhanu Jagasia

Phone Number: 571.269.4272

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE bladestack