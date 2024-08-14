(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD ,

President of LMA Consulting Group Inc ., is excited to announce the publication of her latest mid-year special report, FutureScape: Crafting Tomorrow's Today. This report shares critical insights into strategic shifts and innovations that are reshaping the future of chain management.

"As businesses navigate a landscape marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA), the need for bold, resilient and innovative strategies has never been greater," says Ms. Anderson. "Our FutureScape report is designed to help companies not just survive but thrive by preparing today for the supply chain challenges of tomorrow."

The special report covers critical areas such as the impact of global supply chain disruptions, the ongoing scarcity of high-skilled talent, the transformative power of advanced technologies and the need for resilient, adaptive and regionally focused supply chains. Each year, Ms. Anderson reaches out to experts in industries supporting manufacturers and supply chains for their observations on current trends and how businesses can leverage them to stay ahead of the curve.

"Our focus on thought leadership allows us to keep our clients ahead of changing conditions," Ms. Anderson continues. "In this report, we explore the opportunities that lie within these challenges and provide actionable strategies for companies to secure a leading position in their industry."

FutureScape: Crafting Tomorrow's Supply Chain Today is available on the LMA Consulting website. To download a copy, FutureScape Special Report .

LMA Consulting specializes in guiding businesses through turbulent times with strategies and processes like SIOP (Sales, Inventory, Operations, Planning) and supply chain optimization. This latest report is a testament to LMA Consulting's commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain landscape.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing

in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation.

A recognized supply chain thought leader, Ms. Anderson has been named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow, among the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts and a woman leader in Supply Chain.

She is the author of "I've Been Thinking," a primer that offers strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. She is an expert on the SIOP process and has published an ebook. SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth .

Ms. Anderson was most recently interviewed by Bloomberg, Inc. Magazine, the LA Times, PBS and the BBC. For information about the Supply Chain industry and to sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter, visit LMA Consulting Group .





