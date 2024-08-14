Ferguson Partners Appoints Matt Mcaulay To Lead Southeast Regional Executive Search Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ferguson Partners (Ferguson), the leading talent management and strategic advisory firm for global real assets industries, announced the appointment of

Matt McAulay as Managing Director of the company's executive search practice in the Southeast region of the U.S.

Matt McAulay, Ferguson Partners - Managing Director for Southeast region of the U.S.

In his new role, Mr. McAulay will lead the growth of Ferguson's global executive recruitment and talent management practice throughout the entire Southeast market. He will provide search and leadership advisory services for real estate organizations in the region, as well as oversee the placement of C-Suite and senior executive positions. He will be based in the firm's Charlotte, NC office.

Mr. McAulay is a recognized leader in the executive search sector and brings over ten years of search advisory experience to his new role with Ferguson. Throughout his career, he has successfully conducted searches on behalf of a diversified client base and has placed executives in a wide range of new employment opportunities ranging from management through C-Suite level positions. He most recently served with Crown Advisors as a Senior Director serving a wide range of clients including regional developers, owners, and operators of various product types, in addition to national publicly traded REITs.

Prior to his executive search career, Mr. McAulay spent eight years in brokerage in the commercial real estate industry. He was a founding member of CBRE's Carolinas Multihousing Group, successfully brokering over $1 billion in institutional multifamily assets in the region. He also spent four years with Bissell Patrick, LLC conducting office leasing and sales activities.

His appointment also arrives as Ferguson Partners continues to expand its company footprint and boost their organizational expertise through several key new hires across its lines of business, including the recent addition of Graham Beatty as President.

"Matt's experience, values, and approach to client servicing align perfectly with Ferguson Partners, and his hire further enhances our reputation as the premier real assets talent management firm," said William J. Ferguson, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and CEO of Ferguson Partners. "As we continue our expansion, one of our primary goals was to establish a true presence within the Southeast - we're thrilled to have Matt lead our efforts in this market and build a business line that will offer valuable executive search consulting services and effective human capital solutions for clients in this high-growth region."

"Ferguson is assembling an unmatched roster of professionals, and Matt's unique real estate experience coupled with his proven executive search proficiency made him the ideal candidate to serve as our Southeast regional anchor," adds Graham Beatty. "He has consistently delivered superior results throughout his career, and we're incredibly pleased to add him to our thriving team of industry specialists."

Mr. McAulay began his executive search career in 2013 with his father at The McAulay Smith Firm, a recognized leader in retained executive search serving a national client base ranging from small private companies to Fortune 50 corporations. He later established his own executive search practice, Steelhead Search, before joining Crown Advisors to focus exclusively on the real estate sector.

"Ferguson offers an unrivaled talent management platform to serve real estate client needs, and the company's 'boots on the ground' expansion into the Southeast is really exciting," adds Mr. McAulay. "The organization's boutique, yet institutional, white-glove approach offers a sophisticated but hands-on service that's unmatched in the industry, and their track record speaks for itself."

Mr. McAulay is a native of Charlotte, NC, and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Economics. He also serves as a Board Member of publicly traded Uwharrie Capital Corp and Uwharrie Bank, is an active member at his local church, and participates in various alumni relations and fundraising efforts for his alma mater.

