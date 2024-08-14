Green Era Campus Launches As Sustainable Model For South Side Chicago Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Campus Transforms Vacant Brownfield into Facility and Green Oasis

is proud to announce its official launch as a pioneering initiative dedicated to setting the model for sustainable communities on Chicago's South Side. A bold and expansive project that has required intensive collaboration, the Green Era Campus initiative has brought together an ecosystem of diverse mission-aligned organizations that are working together to develop all aspects of Green Era to create individual, community and collective impact.

In partnership with multiple entities, the Green Era Campus is transforming nine acres of former brownfield in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood into a vibrant hub for green energy, jobs, fresh produce, small business incubation, educational programming and community green space. Each partner entity is responsible for a distinct financial or operational aspect of Green Era, with all partners working closely together to ensure the initiative is successful and impactful. Notable partner entities include 501(c)(3) nonprofits

Urban Growers Collective , a Black-woman-led organization that uses urban agriculture to address inequity and structural racism; Green Era Educational NFP , the land owner and site developer; and Green Era Sustainability , an organization that recycles food waste by converting it to renewable natural gas and fertilizer for urban farming.

At the heart of Green Era's mission is the commitment to creating more sustainable communities by supporting local food production through improved management of biodegradable waste and nutrient-rich fertilizer for agriculture and food production. By transforming waste into valuable resources and promoting urban agriculture, the Green Era Campus aims to foster environmental stewardship while addressing local food security challenges.

"This is true change: a facility that can grow food, create energy and provide education and inspiration to young people and folks returning from incarceration-all happening within a community that represents the challenges we've been up against for the last 130 years; and we send an abundance of heartfelt gratitude to the organizations, community members and officials that helped make Green Era Campus a reality ," said Erika Allen, CEO for Urban Growers Collective, the president of

Green ERA Educational NFP

and co-owner of Green Era Sustainability Partners.

Key features of Green Era Campus include:



Renewable Energy Facility: Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including an anaerobic digester, the campus will generate clean energy from organic waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy adoption.

Urban Farming Initiatives: Green Era Campus will host urban farming initiatives aimed at promoting local food production and enhancing food security in the surrounding communities. The seven-acre Green Era Urban Farm will grow more than 125 varieties of produce per year, train young farmers, support new food businesses and entrepreneurs and, ultimately, build financial security and collective power for historically underserved communities.

Retail Store and Nursery: Green Era Campus will increase food accessibility for more than 2,000 people per year in the neighborhood through its retail store and nursery. Community Engagement Spaces: The campus will feature community spaces designed to facilitate collaboration, education and cultural exchange. From workshops on sustainable living to community events, Green Era Campus aims to foster a sense of belonging and connection among residents.

"We invite the community to join us in celebrating the launch of Green Era Campus and the possibilities it brings for a more sustainable and equitable future," said Jason Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Green Era Sustainability.

About Green Era Campus

Green Era Campus

is a pioneering initiative dedicated to creating sustainable communities through innovative urban development practices. Located on Chicago's South Side, Green Era Campus aims to transform vacant brownfields into vibrant hubs of renewable energy, economic empowerment and environmental stewardship. By leveraging technology and community engagement, Green Era Campus is setting the model for sustainable urban development in the 21st century.

About Urban Growers Collective:

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black woman-led 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Chicago. Rooted in growing food, UGC cultivates nourishing environments which support health, economic development, healing and creativity through urban agriculture. UGC addresses inequity and structural racism that exist in communities of color and throughout the food system using urban agriculture as their tool and method. For more information, including opportunities to purchase our produce or volunteer, visit urbangrowerscollective .

