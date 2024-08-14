Carematix Unveils Revolutionary Cellular Weight Scale With Advanced Weight Asymmetry Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carematix, a leading innovator in remote patient monitoring (RPM) healthcare is proud to announce its new patented Cellular Weight Scale . This state-of-the-art and easy-to-use device is designed to transform monitoring by tracking daily weight measurements and weight asymmetry, offering unmatched accuracy and convenience for both patients and healthcare providers.

Weight Asymmetry

Research indicates that weight asymmetry plays a crucial role in both the risk of injury and the recovery process for orthopedic patients. Digital scales that provide detailed insights into how weight is distributed across the body can play a critical role in diagnosing, treating, and preventing orthopedic, pain and posture issues, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

The Carematix Cellular Weight Scale stands out as the only scale on the market featuring patented weight-distribution technology. Utilizing advanced sensors and algorithms, it accurately measures weight distribution between the left and right legs, making it particularly beneficial for those experiencing pain or recovering from surgery or injury. Additional key features and benefits include:



Enhanced Patient Engagement : Patients can effortlessly track their weight and health progress, promoting greater engagement and adherence to health management plans.

Real-Time Data Transmission : Equipped with built-in cellular connectivity, the scale transmits data directly to healthcare professionals without requiring Wi-Fi or a smartphone. This feature enables timely interventions and personalized care plans.

Advanced Accuracy : The scale delivers high-precision measurements in 0.2-pound increments, crucial for monitoring weight fluctuations in patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Early Disease Detection : By identifying weight asymmetry, the scale can signal underlying musculoskeletal issues, including scoliosis, hip dysplasia, limb length discrepancies, and neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's disease. Early detection helps prevent injuries from uneven stress on joints and muscles, posture instability, and gait alterations.

Custom Orthotics and Prosthetics : Accurate weight asymmetry measurements contribute to the development of more effective orthotic and prosthetic devices and therapies tailored to individual needs.

Secure and Compliant : The device adheres to the highest standards of data security and complies with all relevant healthcare regulations, ensuring the protection of patient data. User and Cost-Friendly Design : With its sleek, modern design, the Cellular Weight Scale is easy to use and budget-friendly, featuring a large, clear display and a sturdy platform with a "Guest" button for additional users.

"The Cellular Weight Scale which also measures weight asymmetry, marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance remote patient monitoring technology," said Sukhwant Khanuja, CEO of Carematix. "By delivering accurate, real-time weight data, this device enables both patients and healthcare providers to make better informed decisions, ultimately improving health outcomes and patient quality of life."

About Carematix

Carematix is at the forefront of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, committed to enhancing patient care through innovative and cost-effective telehealth technologies. We specialize in a comprehensive range of wireless monitoring devices, including weight scales, pulse oximeters, glucometers, peak flow meters, and blood pressure monitors. Our mission is to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology into everyday healthcare practices, improving the management of chronic conditions and overall wellness. Serving home care settings, community health clinics, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and pharmaceutical research, Carematix is dedicated to transforming how patients and healthcare providers interact, ensuring better health outcomes and streamlined health management.

