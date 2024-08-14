14 West Named To Inc 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies In US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wisconsin based promotional products & trade show company named to list for second time for growth

14 West , a leading national provider of custom trade show exhibits, in-store retail displays and promotional products, has been named to Magazine's 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in the United States , according to the list released today by the magazine.

The company, founded and based in southeast Wisconsin that serves clients across the country, has seen double digit growth each of the past five years, including the acquisition of a manufacturing company based in Wausau in 2020.

14 West ranks 1,585 on the annual list from Inc. Magazine of the top 5,000 fastest growing companies in the U.S., and 2024 marks the second time the company made the prestigious list. It also was named to Inc.'s ranking in 2012.

"As a Wisconsin-based company, we're proud of our local roots and commitment to companies in the community we call home," said Kevin Scharnek, Founder and CEO. "Earning the ranking from Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in America is a testament to our hard-working employees who are relentless in bringing innovative marketing solutions to our customers."

14 West, founded in 2006 by Scharnek to provide the highest quality in promotional products and apparel to companies, has seen growth over the past 20 years from two employees when it started to more than 50 today. It includes offices in both Waukesha and Wausau, Wisconsin as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Denver and San Antonio.

