Partnership With Native Americans Earns Accreditation from ECOSOC of the United Nations

proudly announces that it has been granted accreditation by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)

of the United Nations (UN). This achievement, which conveys Special Consultative Status, is monumental for any non-governmental organization (NGO) as it allows them to participate in the work of the UN to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs). PWNA is one of only 103 nonprofits chosen for accreditation this year out of 476 global applicants.

Special Consultative Status is a major milestone in

PWNA's efforts to champion hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living in geographically isolated and impoverished reservation communities. The accreditation provides NGOs with access to the ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, to the various human rights mechanisms of the UN, and to special events organized by the President of the General Assembly. PWNA will focus on four Sustainable Development Goals including eradication of poverty, zero hunger, quality education, and climate action tied to emergency preparedness – all of which currently align with the nonprofit's existing and growing services.

"The Tribal communities we work with are underserved, underrepresented, and particularly impacted by social issues and economic strife, alongside environmental and infrastructure challenges that impact quality of life. In part, this is due to a lack of Native voices in state and federal government leadership," said Joshua Arce, PWNA president and CEO. "We intend to participate in UN ECOSOC forums and meetings where we can inform and advocate for Native needs and equity. Earning this accreditation is an incredible step forward to address long-standing Native issues and help those in need."

Of the nearly 6,500 NGOs around the world that now hold Special Consultative Status, few are Native American causes in the U.S. PWNA is proud to be among leading nonprofits such as the Native American Rights Fund, Native American Journalist's Association, and National Congress of American Indians in the fight for brighter days for Native communities.

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for those living on geographically isolated and underserved reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with Tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness, food security, and more. Together with its Tribal partners and supporters, PWNA improves the lives of up to 200,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA4hope on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter, PWNA on LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership .

