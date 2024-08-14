Cynthia Scott Releases Powerful Tribute Video For Vice President Kamala Harris, 'Dream For One Bright World'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Dream for One Bright World' by Cynthia Scott

Cynthia Scott honors the strides of Presidential hopeful VP Kamala Harris

- Award winning songstress Cyntia Scott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cynthia Scott , a passionate singer-songwriter and advocate for unity, has released a powerful new featuring her original song, "Dream For One Bright World ." The video is a tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris and her continued efforts to promote equality, justice, and opportunity for all Americans.

Originally written and recorded in 2009 during Barack Obama's historic presidential campaign, "Dream For One Bright World" was inspired by Scott's disbelief and hope that the United States could elect its first Black president. Growing up in the Deep South, Scott witnessed and experienced racism firsthand. Yet, she remains steadfast in her belief in the potential for change and the dream of a brighter, more inclusive world.

Now, in 2024, that same hope resonates as Scott lends her voice to support Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first person of Black and South Asian descent to hold the office. The newly released video is more than just a musical piece; it's a call to action for all who believe in the promise of America.

"I wrote 'Dream For One Bright World' during a time of great hope and change, and I see those same possibilities today with Kamala Harris," says Scott. "This video is my way of encouraging people to continue believing in and working toward a more equitable future all over the world."

The video pairs Scott's heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies with visuals that celebrate the diversity and strength of the American people, interwoven with powerful imagery of Vice President Harris's journey and the broader fight for justice and equality.

Scott's work reflects a deep commitment to the values of unity and progress. She hopes the video will inspire others to support Harris and the ongoing efforts to build a country where everyone can dream of one bright world.

The "Dream For One Bright World" video is now available on YouTube , and Scott encourages everyone to watch, listen, share and join the movement for positive change

Cynthia Scott

Cynthia Scott Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Kamala Harris Tribute - The Time is Now by legendary recording artist Cynthia Scott