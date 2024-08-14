Fortnite Champion Bugha Signs With Exitlag As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership to include community engagement initiatives and promotional campaigns highlighting ExitLag's commitment to lag-free gaming

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ExitLag , created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, today announced the signing of Fortnite Champion, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, as its newest brand ambassador. This strategic partnership underscores ExitLag's commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to players worldwide.

Bugha, a household name in the Fortnite community, catapulted to fame after his extraordinary victory at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019. His skill, dedication, and passion for gaming make him the perfect representative for ExitLag, a company dedicated to optimizing gaming connections and reducing lag for players across the globe.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Bugha to the ExitLag family," said Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag. "As a Fortnite World Cup Champion, Bugha exemplifies the pinnacle of competitive gaming excellence. His dedication, skill, and passion for the game perfectly align with our mission to provide gamers with unparalleled performance and reliability. Together, we aim to elevate the gaming experience to new heights, ensuring that players everywhere can compete at their very best."

As part of this partnership, Bugha will collaborate with ExitLag on a variety of initiatives designed to engage and benefit the gaming community. The partnership will kick off with an official unboxing on Bugha's Instagram story on August 14. Throughout the engagement, viewers can tune in to learn more about ExitLag and watch Bugha use it in action!

"I'm excited to partner with ExitLag," said Bugha. "Lag has always been a challenge for competitive gamers, and ExitLag's technology makes a significant difference. I look forward to working with them to help my community and gamers globally have the best possible online experience."

ExitLag continues to revolutionize the online gaming landscape with its innovative multi-path connection technology, which routes game data through multiple pathways to ensure the fastest and most stable connection possible. With Bugha on board, ExitLag aims to reach even greater heights and deliver its cutting-edge solutions to an even broader audience.

To learn more, visit To stay up-to-date on the partnership, viewers can tune into Bugha's livestreams on Twitch , watch his YouTube videos , and follow him on Instagram

and X .

About ExitLag



ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag

or on Facebook , Twitter

and Instagram .



Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations

Russ Pagano

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]



SOURCE ExitLag