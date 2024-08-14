Michael Kitces To Headline The Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Vault today announced that renowned speaker, educator, and financial planner Michael
Kitces will headline the Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025. The Summit will take place March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and will offer comprehensive alternative investments training and education for wealth advisors and broker-dealers.
Known for his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and passion for sharing insights, Kitces is a highly respected and influential figure in the wealth advisor industry. He has 20 years of experience as a financial advisor and has spoken at 700 events, from keynotes for national industry conferences to sharing his research in elite workshops.
"Michael Kitces' deep knowledge and expertise on advisory practice matters are exactly what we're looking for to help us deliver a world-class Alts Summit in 2025," said Stacy Chitty, Managing Partner of Blue Vault. "His dedication to educating financial advisors and driving their success aligns perfectly with the goals of the Blue Vault Alts Summit. We are thrilled to welcome him as the keynote speaker next year."
About Alts Summit
The Blue Vault Alts Summit is an annual conference
that unites indispensable voices in the growing alternative investments industry, including investment managers, wealth advisors, broker dealers, and
other
industry
thought-leaders.
The
upcoming
Summit is
scheduled for
March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni
PGA Frisco Resort in Dallas, TX.
About Blue Vault
Founded in 2009, Blue Vault was built on the belief that transparency, education
and access are the essential ingredients for wealth advisors to
integrate
alts
into their advisory practices and utilize offerings best suited for their clients.
We are committed to providing access to valuable performance information that was once stored only deep inside financial statements and filings,
and
often difficult to obtain.
Through Blue Vault, wealth advisors gain access to in-depth
performance-based
research on nontraded
REITs, nontraded
BDCs, interval funds, tender offer funds, preferred
shares
and a growing number of private securities offerings
by means of
reports and a searchable alts offerings
portal.
We're
dedicated to providing news, insights and ongoing learning opportunities and training
to help wealth advisors
pursue
a deeper
level of
understanding of
alts, stay
informed about the latest
trends, and connect
with other
wealth advisors who already understand
alternative investments, their strategies, structures, risks, and benefits.
Learn more by visiting
bluevaultpartners .
Media Contact:
Laura Cotton
8772562304
[email protected]
SOURCE Blue Vault
MENAFN14082024003732001241ID1108554100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.