Michael Kitces To Headline The Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Vault today announced that renowned speaker, educator, and planner Michael

Kitces will headline the Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025. The Summit will take place March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and will offer comprehensive alternative investments training and education for wealth advisors and broker-dealers.

Known for his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and passion for sharing insights, Kitces is a highly respected and influential figure in the wealth advisor industry. He has 20 years of experience as a financial advisor and has spoken at 700 events, from keynotes for national industry conferences to sharing his research in elite workshops.

"Michael Kitces' deep knowledge and expertise on advisory practice matters are exactly what we're looking for to help us deliver a world-class Alts Summit in 2025," said Stacy Chitty, Managing Partner of Blue Vault. "His dedication to educating financial advisors and driving their success aligns perfectly with the goals of the Blue Vault Alts Summit. We are thrilled to welcome him as the keynote speaker next year."

About Alts Summit



The Blue Vault Alts Summit is an annual conference

that unites indispensable voices in the growing alternative investments industry, including investment managers, wealth advisors, broker dealers, and

other

industry

thought-leaders.

The

upcoming

Summit is

scheduled for

March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni

PGA Frisco Resort in Dallas, TX.



About Blue Vault



Founded in 2009, Blue Vault was built on the belief that transparency, education

and access are the essential ingredients for wealth advisors to

integrate

alts

into their advisory practices and utilize offerings best suited for their clients.



We are committed to providing access to valuable performance information that was once stored only deep inside financial statements and filings,

and

often difficult to obtain.



Through Blue Vault, wealth advisors gain access to in-depth

performance-based

research on nontraded

REITs, nontraded

BDCs, interval funds, tender offer funds, preferred

shares

and a growing number of private securities offerings

by means of

reports and a searchable alts offerings

portal.



We're

dedicated to providing news, insights and ongoing learning opportunities and training

to help wealth advisors

pursue

a deeper

level of

understanding of

alts, stay

informed about the latest

trends, and connect

with other

wealth advisors who already understand

alternative investments, their strategies, structures, risks, and benefits.

Learn more by visiting

bluevaultpartners .



Media Contact:

Laura Cotton

8772562304

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Vault