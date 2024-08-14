Redstone Logistics Named An Inbound Logistics Magazine Top 100 3PL Provider For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RedStone has appeared on this prestigious list for four consecutive years.

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics ) announced its recognition as a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

The editorial team of Inbound Logistics Magazine selects the Top 100 3PLs from more than 400 entries each year. The selected service providers are companies that, in the opinion of the editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, remarked, "RedStone Logistics is a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider because the RedStone team offers best-in-class solutions for optimizing supply chain and transportation operations. RedStone has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as an industry leader."

RedStone President Jim Ritchie commented, "Being recognized on the Inbound Top 100 list for the fourth consecutive year reflects our work with clients worldwide to improve the efficiency of their supply chains regardless of the size or complexity of the supply chain challenges they may face."

RedStone Logistics has extensive experience managing supply chains worldwide. The company combines the extensive logistics expertise of its global team with proprietary technology tools to ensure that clients' supply chains operate at peak efficiency. This customized approach for each client leads to supply chain solutions that increase visibility, drive efficiency, and increase value year-over-year.

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. Founded by supply chain and logistics industry veterans, RedStone has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities. The result creates higher customer satisfaction and lower supply chain costs. RedStone Logistics: Pursuing Supply Chain Perfection. More information is available at redstonelogistics .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at .

