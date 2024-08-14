Pereview Welcomes 25-Year Commercial Real Estate Software Industry Veteran Ron Rossi As Vice President Of Client Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pereview , the commercial asset management for both equity and debt, is thrilled to announce veteran Ron Rossi as its new Vice President of Client Success. Rossi brings a passion for enhancing client experiences, envisioning success, and developing the operations to deliver on this promise to Pereview's executive team.

In this role, Rossi will focus on driving client longevity by optimizing implementation and support processes. He will also focus on education and empowerment initiatives for the purpose of enabling clients to achieve continuous improvement.

Rossi comes from Pereview's strategic partner Juniper Square , where he served as Senior Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. Over the last 14 years, he has focused on technology and financial services, and he regularly participates in industry conferences and webinars.

"I'm excited to join Pereview and l look forward to being a voice of and advocating for our clients. Together, we will enhance our client success initiatives and continue delivering exceptional service," Rossi says.

"Ron has been a leading voice in our industry for several years, and I'm excited to welcome him to the Pereview team. With his track record of scaling businesses and driving success, Ron's leadership will further strengthen our commitment to being the go-to platform for modern asset management," says Jeff Wilson, Pereview's Founder and CEO.

About Pereview

Pereview is the commercial real estate industry's most flexible, AI-powered global asset management automation platform for debt and equity investments. Private and institutional property owners, operators, and investors can improve financial performance, visualize risk, and streamline operations for the front office throughout the investment lifecycle with a 360-degree view of performance at both the asset and portfolio level. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pereview is known for being a customer-centric technology enablement partner to real estate portfolio and asset managers so they can manage assets the way they do business. For more information, visit .

