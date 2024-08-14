Matrixspace Awarded $1.9M AFWERX TACFI Contract For Distributed Dual-Mode Mesh Radar For Base Defense

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) Phase II Sequential for low-airspace surveillance for Air Force 87th

Security Forces Squadron

MatrixSpace

has been selected for a $1.9M AFWERX

Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI)

Phase II Sequential contract

to develop a distributed dual-mode mesh radar for base defense, based on the MatrixSpace Radar hardware platform. The project runs for 22 months and starts immediately.

US Department of the Air Force

The project, in support of the Air Force 87th

Security Forces Squadron, involves scaling MatrixSpace Radar for use in tactical, expeditionary, installed base force protection scenarios by creating a scalable low-cost distributed radar sensor mesh for low-airspace surveillance. The sensor mesh must detect, track, and identify low flying objects such as UAVs, loitering munitions, and one-way attack vehicles that are RF silent. The deployable system will provide the Air Force with a model for a network of rapidly deployable security sensors that is scalable and does not require additional infrastructure for power and communications.

AFWERX is the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF)

and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) , bringing cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force.

Quote from Matthew Kling, VP of Intelligent Systems, MatrixSpace

"This TACFI project addresses a core requirement in new force protection, which is providing an enhanced level of awareness in complex, challenging environments, quickly. A distributed radar sensor mesh has the ability to detect and identify previously undetected objects, making it essential for the new world of battlespace awareness. This project enables MatrixSpace to demonstrate our product for field use."

Designed and developed in the USA, MatrixSpace Radar offers robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions. This facilitates highly accurate drone detection and Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous and tethered aircraft, and overall general airspace awareness and security.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. Visit:

.



About the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. Visit

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar, addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We have built the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. Today we are already in production with several branches across the Department of Defense. .

