Service-Centric Hyperion Bank Included In Inc. 5000

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank, a full-service community bank with offices in Philadelphia and Atlanta, is included on magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list , recognizing the nation's fastest-growing private companies. HyperionBoldr ranked 3835 on the list, based on percentage revenue growth, 2021-2023, of 120%.

"Our team members, business partners and customers are the reason for our growth and success," says community banking veteran Charlie Crawford , CEO & Chairman of the 17-year-old bank. "And, as excited as I am for the recognition of our growth, I'm most pleased that we were able to accomplish this while remaining true to our customer promise: Connecting them with highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Growth is great, but it's our people – and their commitment to tailored service – that got us here."

Of organizations making up the 2024 Inc. 5000, Hyperion Bank appears among 103 organizations in the PA-NJ-DE-MD area, among 221 Financial Services organizations on the list and among 114 Pennsylvania companies. The top 500 (of 5000) companies are featured in the Sept. issue of Inc. (on newsstands Aug. 16).

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman , who recently joined Inc.

as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at . You can see Hyperion Bank (which ranked #3835) Inc. profiled here .

"I want to congratulate all of those who made this year's Inc. 5000," says Crawford, who is the incoming Board Chair of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers , "and take this milestone as another opportunity to say 'thank you' to our employees and customers. Accolades and recognition of our smart growth drive us to continue setting the bar even higher."

Hyperion Bank has been included in the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Soaring 76" list, ranking the Greater Philadelphia region's fastest-growing businesses, for the most recent four years 2020-2023, and is on track to be included again on the 2024 list, renamed the Philly Fast 50. Hyperion also was a finalist in the recent Philadelphia Business Journal 2024 Best Places to Work.

Founded in 2006, Hyperion is a full-service community bank. It expanded to the Atlanta market in 2019 and in 2020 launched joint venture Hyperion Mortgage , which now does business in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16-18 in Palm Desert, CA: . #HyperionBank #Inc5000 #CharlieCrawford #2024Inc5000 #CommunityBank

