Stronghold Reports Second Quarter 2024 Operating And Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, the“Company”, or“we”) today announced and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided additional strategic updates:

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues of $19.1 million, down 30.6% sequentially and up 4.8% year-over-year. Revenues comprised $18.8 million from cryptocurrency operations, $0.2 million from the sale of energy, and $0.1 million from other revenue. GAAP Net Loss of $21.3 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million. 1

Strategic Alternatives

The formal strategic review process being conducted by Stronghold and its Board of Directors (the“Board”) continues with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors. To date, the Company has received numerous bids for all or parts of the Company. The Company and its Board continue to consider a wide range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including, but not limited to, the sale of all or parts of the Company, another strategic transaction involving some or all of the assets of the Company, and strategic financing. There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for the completion of the strategic alternatives process, and there can be no assurance any proposal will be made or accepted, any agreement will be executed, or any transaction will be consummated in connection with this review.

As one part of its strategic review process, Stronghold has assessed opportunities to expand and enhance its current sites. In May and June 2024, Stronghold submitted preliminary load studies to local utilities to import an additional 400 megawatts (“MW”) at Panther Creek. One of the preliminary load studies was for an additional 250 MW and found that such power may be able to be delivered in stages over the next one to five years. The Company has submitted a project feasibility report, which is the next step toward securing this 250 MW. The preliminary load studies associated with the remaining capacity are still in progress. In August 2024, Stronghold secured a one-year option with certain extension rights to purchase up to approximately 1,140 acres of land adjacent to the Company's existing Panther Creek site. The Company believes that this option, along with the ability to expand the electricity and fiber available at the existing site and proximity to other data centers, provides Panther Creek with a significant opportunity for data center expansion. Stronghold's Scrubgrass site is 636 acres, and the Company is pursuing various expansion opportunities including preliminary load studies submitted to import an additional 390 MW from the grid.

In July, Stronghold engaged Appleby Strategy Group LLC (“ASG”), an end-to-end data center solutions expert, to advise the Company in evaluating additional potential uses for the Scrubgrass and Panther Creek sites. Initial assessments from ASG support the view that expansive access to land, electricity, fiber, and water are key differentiating traits of the Stronghold sites that may make them attractive for large-scale data center development.

PJM Base Residual Auction

On July 31, 2024, PJM Interconnection LLC (“PJM”) held its annual Base Residual Auction2 for capacity reserve scheduling for the 12-month period from June 2025 through May 2026 delivery year. Stronghold's Panther Creek and Scrubgrass Plants offered capacity into the auction, as required, and each cleared the auction at $269.92/MW/day, up approximately 833% from $28.92/MW/day in last year's Base Residual Auction. The Panther Creek Plant cleared 69.2 MW of capacity in the auction, which the Company estimates will yield approximately $7 million of incremental revenue at an estimated 100% net margin during the 12-month period from June 2025 through May 2026. The Scrubgrass Plant cleared 75.6 MW in the auction and has since exited 17 MW of that commitment through bi-lateral transactions, retaining 58.6 MW of clearing capacity. The Company is currently evaluating options with its remaining capacity commitment at Scrubgrass, including exiting the additional clearing capacity through bi-lateral transactions, with a focus on maximizing the flexibility and long-term potential of its data center operations.

Increased Coal Refuse Reclamation and Energy Tax Credit

On July 11, 2024, the Pennsylvania General Assembly completed its annual commonwealth budget process and passed PA Senate Bill 6543, which Governor Josh Shapiro subsequently signed into law. The law increases the Coal Refuse Reclamation and Energy Tax Credit from $4 per ton to $8 per ton, the annual program cap from $20 million to $55 million, and the individual facility cap from 22.2% to 26.5%. The law did not change the duration of the program, which remains effective through 2036. Stronghold estimates this increase in the waste coal tax credit will result in approximately $2 to $4 million per annum of incremental net income.

PJM Guidance Regarding Co-Located Load

On April 14, 2024, PJM updated its“Guidance on Co-Located Load.” Based on this update, Stronghold believes that its data center loads qualify as PJM“In Network” load, which has the potential to enable ancillary revenue streams such as demand response. Stronghold is currently in the process of registering its Scrubgrass data center in the demand response program. Based on PJM guidance, for the Scrubgrass or Panther Creek data centers to participate fully in the demand response programs, the Company notes that the respective plant would need to exit most or all of its future capacity commitment. Stronghold is working with advisors to better understand its options while contributing positively to grid reliability and building long-term value for its shareholders.

Bitcoin Mining Update

Stronghold mined approximately 299 Bitcoin during the second quarter of 2024 and generated $0.2 million of energy revenue, equivalent to 3 Bitcoin at the average price of Bitcoin during the period, for a total of 302 Bitcoin-equivalent during the quarter, which was down approximately 46% from the 561 Bitcoin-equivalent production during the first quarter of 2024. The Bitcoin halving event took place on April 19, 2024, reducing the block subsidy to 3.125 from 6.25. Bitcoin hash price, which is Stronghold's preferred measure for Bitcoin mining economics and represents revenue per unit of hash rate, thus capturing Bitcoin price, transaction fees, and network hash rate, averaged $68/PH/s per day during the second quarter of 2024, a 26% decline from the first quarter 2024 average of $92/PH/s per day. In July, Stronghold generated 63 Bitcoin through its mining operations and approximately $0.2 million of energy revenue, or 3 Bitcoin-equivalent based on the average Bitcoin price during the month. The total Bitcoin-equivalent production in July was 66, up approximately 5% versus the 63 generated in June. July total revenue is estimated to be approximately $4.1 million, nearly flat with the prior month.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, and August 9, 2024, the Company had approximately $5.1 million and $3.6 million, respectively, of cash, cash equivalents, and Bitcoin on its balance sheet, which included approximately 4 Bitcoin and 2 Bitcoin, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had principal amount of outstanding indebtedness of approximately $55.1 million. Stronghold currently has no material capital commitments. As of August 9, 2024, Stronghold had approximately $3.4 million of capacity remaining under its at-the-market offering agreement (“ATM”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The Company has not sold any of its shares under the ATM during 2024. During 2023, Stronghold issued approximately $11.6 million of Class A common stock at an average price of $6.47 per share under its ATM for approximately $11.2 million of net proceeds, with approximately $0.4 million paid in commissions.

Stronghold Carbon Capture Update

As previously announced, test results from the Scrubgrass Plant have demonstrated carbonation of up to 14% by starting weight of ash, an increase from prior estimates of up to 12%. The Company is continuing in the audit process with Puro, with the goal of accreditation at the Scrubgrass Plant. Please see the Carbon Capture Forum Presentation and the disclosures made in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings for additional details and assumptions relating to the carbon capture initiative.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

