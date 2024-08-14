ECD Automotive Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Monday, August 19, 2024 At 4:30Pm ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (Nasdaq:ECDA) (“ECD” or the“Company”), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types and Ford Mustangs, will hold a call on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-270-2148

International number: 412-902-6510

Webcast: 2Q24 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 26, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-344-7529

International replay number: 412-317-0088

Replay passcode: 4333997

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang. Historically each vehicle produced by ECD was fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

