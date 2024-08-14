(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PeopleVine continues to add Prestigious and Substantial Customers

Revenues for the Quarter ending June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024") were $159,617 Gross Profits for the Quarter ending June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024") were $159,617 Net Income for the Quarter ending June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024") were $78,843.

The total assets on the for the Alliance Creative Group as of 6/30/24 were $4,601,150.

The total outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2024 were 4,454,211 with 2,799,023 of those shares in the float - Same as the end of the last quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $142,061 Cash on hand.

The property located at 1324 W. Devon Ave, Chicago, IL. 60660 is still listed for sale. There have not been any full listing price offers yet.

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on ,us in the investor relations section.

Paul Sorkin , CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "The shares we own in have continued to be our strongest investment and asset. The conversations with some of the experienced and credible growth equity firms have progressed to the more enhanced due diligence stages. The Company has not made any final decisions but the interest level and the opportunities are very positive. The potential of partnering up with any of these firms would help accelerate PeopleVine's growth and increase their value while providing additional capital and quality resources.

The property that is located at 1324 W. Devon is still generating positive cash flow and is listed for sale. We have not received any full offers yet so we will continue those conversations to determine if it is worth selling for less or holding on a little longer while the property continues to improve in our opinion.

We are still in search of another strategic investment, acquisition, or partnership to continue to grow our positive cashflow and position ourselves for potentially larger opportunities. We will continue to update the public as things progress and will share more details as they become available."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, Real Estate projects, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company's big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit or .us .

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

