Interim Report Of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) For The Period 1 January - 30 June 2024
8/14/2024 8:47:47 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors has today approved the interim report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2024.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Rasmus Lund
CFO
Telephone: +45 3231 3231
E-mail: ...
CVR nr. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
H1 2024 Report of Copenhagen Airports
