Touchpoint One Debuts AI-Powered Auto QA For Contact Centers

TouchPoint One Auto QA

New AI-Powered Feature Enhances Acuity Platform, Offering Unprecedented Scale, Speed, and Precision in Quality Assurance

- Greg SalvatoINDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TouchPoint One, a pioneer in performance management and employee engagement solutions for contact centers, today announced a significant enhancement to its Acuity platform's Quality Management Suite with the new Auto QA feature. This AI-powered innovation enables contact centers to evaluate 100% of customer interactions across all channels with unprecedented speed and accuracy.Contact centers face increasing pressure to maintain high-quality customer interactions while managing costs and improving efficiency. Auto QA addresses these challenges by offering a solution that is automated, intelligent, and adaptive. With over a decade of experience in quality and compliance management, TouchPoint One has digitized and optimized hundreds of forms, workflows, and scorecards for global contact centers. This expertise uniquely positions the company to deliver an AI solution that understands and addresses the nuanced challenges of contact center quality management.Key Advantages of Auto QA1. Superior Accuracy: Consistently outperforms human accuracy rates in applying complex scoring criteria.2. Faster Processing: Analyzes and scores interactions at speeds far exceeding human capabilities.3. Comprehensive Coverage: Can analyze up to 100% of customer engagements, compared to the typical 1-5% human sample size.4. Uniform Consistency: Applies rigorous standards across all interactions, 24/7.5. Real-Time Insights: Provides immediate feedback for swift issue identification and correction.6. Seamless Integration: Works with leading CCaaS platforms and other customer interaction systems.Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, states: "With Auto QA, we're taking TouchPoint One's quality management capabilities to the next level. It combines AI with our clients' proven QM practices, tackling industry challenges while making the most of their existing expertise and systems. The result? Better performance, lower risk, and stronger returns."Advanced AI OptimizationTouchPoint One's Auto QA employs Large Language Models (LLMs) that are meticulously fine-tuned using client-specific data, including:.Historical call recordings and transcripts.Contact information and metadata.Company-specific scoring logic and evaluation criteria.Operational guidelines and best practices.Customer service scripts and knowledge bases.Voice of the Customer (VOC) insights.Industry and regulatory compliance standardsJeff Gackenheimer, Chief Software Architect at TouchPoint One, explains, "By incorporating all aspects of a client's quality management framework into our AI models, we've created a solution that doesn't just automate, but truly understands and applies the nuances of each unique contact center environment. Our rigorous testing and validation processes ensure that Auto QA consistently outperforms human quality management across all key metrics."Integration with Acuity Quality Management SuiteAuto QA is tightly integrated with TouchPoint One's existing Acuity Quality Management features, enhancing and automating established processes while maintaining the flexibility and compliance capabilities that clients rely on. The Acuity QM suite features sophisticated digital workflows that can be tailored to meet specific client requirements and regulatory needs."Auto QA integrates seamlessly with our existing Acuity QM suite," explains Nicole Weathers, QM Solutions Specialist at TouchPoint One. "This integration means that the AI-driven insights from Auto QA can flow directly into our established acknowledgement, review, dispute, and other cross-department workflows, enhancing the entire quality management process from evaluation and compliance to coaching and improvement."To learn more about how Auto QA, the Acuity QM suite, and the broader Acuity platform can transform your contact center operations, visit or schedule a personalized demo today. Please also follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization atTouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2024 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

