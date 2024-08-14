Waterhaul Tackles Plastic Pollution With Innovative 'Money For Old Rope' Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waterhaul's“Money For Old Rope” campaign rallies beachgoers to fight ghost gear

NEWQUAY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to combat plastic pollution, ocean plastic recycling brand Waterhaul is launching its "Money for Old Rope" initiative and inspiring the nation's beachgoers to give plastic 'waste' a value. This nationwide campaign incentivises individuals and organisations to actively participate in cleaning up our waterways and coastlines rewarding a twenty-pound Waterhaul eyewear gift voucher for every collection of discarded 'ghost' fishing gear; the most abundant and harmful form of marine plastic pollution."How differently would you behave if instead of plastic, it was £20 notes littering our ocean and washing onto our shores?" asks Harry Dennis, founder of Waterhaul. "The root cause of this plastic problem is that it is seen to be worthless 'waste'. At Waterhaul, we give value and purpose to this plastic by recovering, recycling and repurposing it. That value incentivises positive actions – and that's what we're putting into action with our 'Money For Old Rope' initiative.”The scheme, and Waterhaul's recycling process, focuses on 'ghost gear'; lost or abandoned fishing gear and equipment. It's the most lethal form of marine plastic pollution and one of the most common forms of plastic found on UK beaches.Here's how it works:1. Register online: Visit the Waterhaul website at ( ) and sign up for the "Money for Old Rope" campaign.2. Clean your beach: Organise a beach clean-up with friends, family, or your local community group, or simply collect any discarded fishing gear you encounter while enjoying the outdoors. Even a handful of collected gear qualifies!3. Share your impact: Post a photo or selfie of you and your haul on social media making sure you tag Waterhaul (@waterhaul) and #Moneyforoldrope.4. Reward yourself: A £20 Waterhaul gift voucher will make its way into your DM's to use on Waterhaul's 100% recycled ghost gear eyewear range - a purposeful symbol of the positive impact you've made. Along with this, you'll receive instructions for freeposting your ghost gear to Waterhaul for recycling.To go the extra mile, Waterhaul founder Harry Dennis is encouraging UK beachgoers to try their hand at litter-picking , a great way to give back to a local community:“We're huge believers in the idea that big change often stems from grassroots, community initiatives. If you're already out on your beachside travels this summer, it's easy to make a direct positive impact in the moment. There's a lot to be said for being the change you wish to see in the world – and sharing that action. Don't wait for someone else to take the first step!"“Litter picking is a great community-driven activity for all ages that helps to create a better environment for local people and wildlife. Activities like this are incredibly rewarding, often becoming a positive routine in your life that you can share with others and your community're taking a step forward to ease eco-anxiety, a great thing to do that will make a difference and make you feel good."“For individuals not in the UK, or who don't have easy access to beaches. If you're unable to collect fishing gear but still passionate about tackling plastic pollution, simply send proof (photographs) of your efforts in collecting litter and tidying up your local area. Waterhaul will still issue a £10 gift voucher as a token of appreciation.”Visit the Waterhaul website today to register for the "Money for Old Rope" campaign and become a champion for our oceans!#MoneyforOldRope-END-Editorial notesAbout Waterhaul:Waterhaul is a Cornwall-based social enterprise company founded by marine conservationists Harry Dennis and Gavin Parker in 2018. Combining adventure with purpose, Waterhaul repurposes ghost gear and waste plastics in our oceans to produce recycled, full UV-protection eyewear, litter pickers and adventure gear for an outdoor lifestyle.About Harry Dennis, Marine scientist and founder and CEO of Waterhaul:A marine scientist with an entrepreneurial mindset, Harry has been working in the field of plastic pollution since 2017, but decided to focus on the issue of ghost gear after finding its presence on every shoreline and witnessing its impacts first-hand whilst diving. Harry is motivated by changing people's perceptions of plastic 'waste' and combining environmental and social purposes into Waterhaul's work.

Sinead McLarty

Waterhaul

...tal

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube