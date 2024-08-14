Newborn twins get murdered by Israeli airstrike as father collecting birth certificate

(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching incident amidst the escalating violence in Gaza, newborn twins were killed by an Israeli while their father was away collecting their birth certificates. Mohammad Al Qumsan had ventured to obtain official documentation for his four-day-old twins, Aysal and Aser, when the tragic airstrike hit their temporary residence in Deir Al Balah, resulting in the deaths of his wife, the twins, and their maternal grandmother.



A distressing from a local hospital shows Mr. Al Qumsan in profound shock, clutching the laminated birth certificates for his deceased children. The family had recently relocated from Gaza City, following military instructions, in search of safety. During this time, Mr. Al Qumsan was informed by a neighbor at a government office about the devastating strike that obliterated their temporary home.



Joumana Arafa, the twins' mother and a pharmacist, had joyfully announced the birth of her children on social media shortly before the tragedy. Now, her bereaved husband faces the harrowing task of securing death certificates for his lost family.



The Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which commenced after a Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in significant Israeli casualties and hostage-taking, has severely impacted the civilian population in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the conflict has led to the deaths of 115 newborns since its inception, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

