(MENAFN) German authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian in connection with the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, revealing new developments in a high-profile investigation that has captivated global attention. The individual in question is reportedly a diving instructor who resided in Poland until departing for Ukraine last month.



The arrest warrant, confirmed by Polish officials following its disclosure by various German outlets, marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation. The attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which are Russian-owned and run from Russia to Germany, resulted in substantial gas leaks in both Danish and Swedish waters. Despite extensive investigations, no conclusive evidence has been presented linking the attack to Ukrainian military or intelligence services.



Authorities have yet to establish a clear motive or perpetrator for the explosions, which have sparked a range of theories. Some speculate that the Kremlin may have orchestrated the attack as part of a broader strategy to create a gas shortage in Europe or to send a political message to the West. Russia has consistently denied any involvement, and Ukraine’s allies have not provided definitive proof against Moscow.



The investigation into the Nord Stream attack has been ongoing for nearly two years, with numerous theories and suspects considered. The arrest warrant for the Ukrainian diving instructor is the most significant development to date, offering a potential lead in resolving the complex case.

