Twentytwo & brand , a leading cleantech marketing firm, announced its ranking of 739 on the 2024 5000 list

by Inc. Business Media, a premier multimedia brand and business publication for entrepreneurs. The prestigious list honors the fastest-growing private companies by revenue and provides a data-driven look at the most successful entrepreneurial brands in America.

Twentytwo & brand Achieves Top 20% Ranking in Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies

"We are thrilled to be honored on the Inc. 5000 for our success in growing our agency from start-up to scale," said Nathan Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of twentytwo & brand. "Since 2018, our dedicated team has empowered the brands that are repowering our world. Ranking in the top 20% is a remarkable milestone, made possible by the unwavering trust and support of our clients."

Between 2021 and 2023, the time period evaluated for the Inc. 5000,

twentytwo & brand's revenues grew by 651%. Serving as the agency of record for over 80 brands in cleantech and renewable energy, the firm works with companies across the value chain ranging from start-ups to multinationals.

Twentytwo & brand provides a complete spectrum of marketing services to businesses leading the energy transition. From innovative strategy to flawless execution and measurable results, the agency delivers seamless, integrated services across brand strategy, web and graphic design, marketing communications, social media, and public relations.

"I'm incredibly proud of our powerhouse team," says Rosenstein. "With bold ambitions for the future, our shared passion for sustainability fuels our commitment to strong relationships and client success."



Twentytwo & brand will be exhibiting at RE+, North America's largest clean energy event Sept. 9-12 in Anaheim, California. Visit Booth MM1026

to meet our team in person, or explore twentytwo & brand

online to learn about our award-winning renewable energy marketing partnerships.

About twentytwo & brand

Twentytwo & brand is a leading cleantech marketing agency dedicated to helping brands navigate the complexities of today's media landscape. As a full-service marketing agency, we boast over 50 years of collective expertise in empowering start-ups and industry giants across a highly diverse and continuously growing renewable energy landscape. From PR and communications to brand strategy, creative, and website design, we create tailored, custom programs to meet the unique needs, objectives, and goals of each client. Serving as the agency of record for more than 80 companies throughout the renewable energy value chain, we're committed to empowering the brands that are repowering our world. Learn more at

twentytwoandbrand .

Media Contact:

Fabienne Rodet

1-650-804-2504

[email protected]

