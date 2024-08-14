Waccamaw Dermatology Adds Two New Providers To Its South Strand Office In Myrtle Beach, SC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Folsom, M.D., MBA, Waccamaw Dermatology

Headshot of Cameron Clements, NP-C, Waccamaw Dermatology

Waccamaw Dermatology, The Skin Institute

Dr. Brent Folsom and Cameron Clements, NP-C, will expand care offerings and deepen dermatological expertise at Waccamaw Dermatology's South Strand location

- Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Waccamaw DermatologyMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waccamaw Dermatology , one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Brent Folsom and Cameron Clements, NP-C , to its South Strand office in Myrtle Beach. The addition of these practitioners will expand care and deepen expertise at Waccamaw Dermatology's South Strand office and allow patients to be seen faster for vital skincare concerns, cancer screenings and more. Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to ensuring that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist and offers the latest medical and aesthetic advancements.“I'm delighted Dr. Folsom and Cameron Clements have joined our practice,” said Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., double board-certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon, and managing partner of Waccamaw Dermatology.“They both have a track record of excellence in their profession combined with an exceptional ability to meet patients where they are to help safeguard their skin health. We're excited about everything they bring to the South Strand office and Waccamaw Dermatology as a whole.”Dr. Folsom earned both his M.D. and MBA degrees from the highly regarded University of Michigan, and he continued his medical training with an internal medicine internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson, Michigan. Following his internship, Dr. Folsom completed his dermatology-specific residency training at Emory University in Atlanta, one of the top dermatology residency programs in the south. While at Emory, he treated a variety of patients in multiple settings including Emory University Hospitals, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta VA Hospital, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospitals.“I was fortunate to have trained with many nationally renowned dermatologists at Emory where we used advanced dermatologic treatment methods to provide cutting-edge care. I chose Waccamaw Dermatology because it would allow me to combine my unique training with an organization that values the use of medical innovation to improve patient care,” said Brent Folsom, MD, MBA.Cameron Clements, NP-C, is a certified family nurse practitioner and medical dermatology provider. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology with a focus in biomedical science from Messiah University in 2014 and received her bachelor's in nursing from SUNY Binghamton in 2017. Clements then graduated from St. John Fisher College with a master's in Nursing in 2022 before completing a two-year nurse practitioner dermatology fellowship at the University of Rochester, where she focused on assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic dermatologic diseases across the lifespan.“Waccamaw Dermatology has an amazing reputation in the industry and in the Carolinas. Personally, it is important to me to work with a team that truly cares about their patients. I can't wait to help patients with chronic conditions feel and look their best,” said Cameron Clements, NP-C.Waccamaw Dermatology's South Strand Office - like all of the practice's locations - is a state-of-the-art facility that provides the highest quality medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services. Waccamaw Dermatology recently announced a strategic partnership with the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) at its South Strand office that gives Waccamaw Dermatology patients in the Carolinas the opportunity to participate in the latest clinical trials, expanding access to potential new treatments for dermatological conditions and aesthetic treatments.In addition to skin cancer screening and all routine dermatological needs, Waccamaw Dermatology offers both Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IG-SRT). Mohs is the gold standard surgical treatment for high-risk basal and squamous cell carcinoma, as it removes all cancerous cells and can treat most skin cancers. For patients who prefer a noninvasive option, IG-SRT offers a 97% cure rate and is an excellent non-invasive alternative to surgery for select cancers.About Waccamaw DermatologyWaccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area's leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw's award-winning practice offers the industry's leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Follow Waccamaw Dermatology on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit to learn more.###

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Waccamaw Dermatology

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube