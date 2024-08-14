Porch Group Media Achieves Top Ranking For Data Accuracy And Launches Home Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Porch Group Media

Porch Group tops Truthset's rankings for data quality, securing #1 in Home Renter and Military Status categories, and launches Home Factors property data.

- Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM at Porch Marketing GroupTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Porch Group Media , a leading provider of audience and marketing solutions, proudly announced it is the highest ranked among peers in key categories by data intelligence company, Truthset. This marks the third consecutive quarter where Porch Group Media's attributes over-indexed.Porch Group Media ranked #1 for Home Renter and Military Status categories and #2 for Car Owner. Additionally:.Gender: Above average..Race/Ethnicity: Above average for a cohort of data..All Geo categories: Over-indexed..All Car categories: Above average.Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM of Porch Marketing Group stated,“As consumer behaviors evolve in today's changing environment, quality data insights are extremely important to drive targeted, personalized engagement. Porch Group Media greatly emphasizes maintaining and improving our data accuracy to support clients' strategies.”Home FactorsAs a provider of unique data solutions, Porch Group Media recently launched Home Factors, a unique first-party data solution. Home Factors offers insights into the interior and exterior of homes, derived from Porch Group's extensive data on U.S. residential properties.This solution is designed for insurance carriers to assess home conditions, accurately underwrite risk, and effectively price homeowners' insurance policies. Additionally, home services marketers can utilize Home Factors to target consumers in need of home repair or improvement services that are actively shopping for their products and services, including demographics, lifestyle, interests, and in-market intent.Taves added,“Quality first-party data is key to winning in today's data-driven landscape. Home Factors has already delivered impressive results, and we are very excited about this opportunity for our clients.”For more information about Porch Group Media, visit porchgroupmedia .Source: Q2 2024 Data Quality TruthscoreTM Index and Rankings Report.About Porch Group MediaPorch Group Media is a leading provider of comprehensive audience, activation, and attribution solutions designed to create a competitive edge in today's evolving landscape. With a deep history and expertise in first-party data management and audience creation, Porch Group Media specializes in new movers, homebuyers, and property insights and provides consumer segments, shopping intent, and automotive audiences. For more information, visit porchgroupmedia.

Larisa Bedgood

Porch Group Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube