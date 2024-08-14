Rahul Gandhi's First Comment On Kolkata's RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder: 'Attempt To Save Accused Instead Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke silence on the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Gandhi said that that attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

| Kolkata rape, murder: Evidence tampering suspected at RG Kar near crime spot

Rahul Gandhi's comment comes a day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case.

Just two days ago Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal to take strict action and ensure justice in the case.

“The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women,” said Gandhi in a post on X.

| 'Mafia person': RG Kar's ex-deputy SP speaks on former principal Sandip Ghosh

Stating that this incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies, Gandhi questioned, "Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?"

The congress leader also suggested that every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.

| RG Kar doctor death: Glass pieces in eyes– Autopsy reveals new details

“I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society,” added Gandhi.

Protests erupted at various hospitals across the country after the body of a woman postgraduate trainee was was found on Friday morning. The next day, a civic volunteer was arrested for her alleged rape and murder.

Junior doctors are demanding quick punishment for those responsible.