Delhi Fortified For I-Day Celebrations: 10,000 Police Officials UP, Haryana Border Barricades And AI Surveillance

Delhi, the national capital city, is gearing up for a grand Independence Day celebration on August 15. All eyes are on Prime Narendra Modi as he takes to the ramparts of the historic Red Fort Thursday morning to unfurl the National Flag and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address.



ANI reported that nearly 2,000 people from various states/Union Territories have been invited to witness the grand ceremony. The Indian contingent that participated in the Paris Olympics has also been invited to participate in the celebrations. Moreover, 3,000 winners of different online competitions organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani are expected to attend the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Preparations in Delhi are in full swing

Pictures and visuals show extensive preparations in Delhi. From mock drills at Red Fort to Delhi metro advisory to security arrangements, Delhi is all set to turn into a fortress ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

High-security vehicles have been positioned behind the Red Fort as security arrangements in the city have been intensified for Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, mock drills are being conducted by Delhi Police, NCC cadets and Indian armed forces. Full dress rehearsals were also held for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 13, 2024. More than 600 Delhi Police personnel of the northeast district practised firing with short-range weapons at the police shooting range in Delhi on Tuesday, officials told news agency ANI.

A View of full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Security arrangements

Delhi police personnel have been deployed around the Red Fort, and bomb disposal staff have been checking the nearby vicinity of Red Fort with dogs.



Officials told ANI that 681 police personnel, who practised firing with short-range weapons, will be deployed at different strategic locations in Delhi. He said all the police personnel are combat-ready and can deal with untoward conditions.

Besides, night patrolling has been intensified in the border areas.“Multi-layered barricading was installed at Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. SHOs are instructed to check all the vehicles and their owners' documents entering the national capital,” the official said.

BSF personnel patrol along the India-Pakistan border ahead of Independence Day, in Jammu & Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Moreover, over 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate traffic. They will be deployed at major junctions across Delhi and on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort. The Delhi Police have been using artificial intelligence. Many CCTV cameras have also been installed.

According to ANI, special cameras were installed on the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD), which will be connected to the facial recognition system to keep an eye on invitees coming to Red Fort on Independence Day.

“Security has been beefed up in the national capital and there's deployment of over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras ahead of the Independence Day celebrations,” the officer said.

Delhi Police, along with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have been patrolling the Yamuna.



New Delhi: A security official stands guard at the Red Fort premises ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI08_14_2024_000147A)

