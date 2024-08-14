Cong Govt Misled People Of K'taka With Its 'Guarantees': BJP MP Zafar Islam (IANS Exclusive)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) BJP's Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam has said that the Congress-led Karnataka "misled the people" with its "guarantees".

Interacting with IANS, the BJP MP said that ministers in the state are now themselves "saying that the state government is not able to provide funds" for these guarantees.

The Karnataka Congress' guarantees include five major promises with a focus on free ration, electricity, and allowances to women and unemployed youth.

Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah government, Zafar Islam said: "We repeatedly told the public that on one hand there is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, there is a guarantee of Congress, about which now their own ministers are saying that the state government is not able to provide funds".

"Congress has misled the people by making false promises to get votes. Today, the Congress has been completely exposed. It is not the leader of any other party who is saying this, rather the ministers of their own party are ... telling the truth that there was neither a desire nor an intention to give money, there is no money with it either," he said.

The BJP MP further said that funds would have been arranged "if there was an intention to give money".

"When ministers say such things, it is clear that the Congress party made those promises only in the greed of power," he said.

"... the Congress misled the people, while on the other hand, PM Modi fulfils every single guarantee. This is the difference between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress," Zafar Islam said, adding that "How long can you run the government by deceiving the public?"

"People expected that the Congress would do something for them. But, they are not able to live up to that, none of the promises made have been fulfilled. In such a situation, the public is feeling cheated. For how long will the public support them? Therefore, I think there is a lot of tension among the ministers and MLAs of the Congress party in Karnataka," he said.