Fan’S Murder: Kannada Star Darshan, Partner Pavithra’S Judicial Custody Extended Till Aug 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others till August 28.

Judge Vishwanath C Goudar passed the order in this regard.

All the accused were presented to the court from Bengaluru Central Jail and Tumakuru District Jail via conference.

The prosecution submitted 11 reasons for not granting bail to Darshan in the sensational murder case of his fan Renukaswamy.

The prosecution submitted that the family of Renukaswamy hails from a humble background and there is a chance of the powerful accused threatening or luring the family members of the deceased.

It was also submitted that the evidence collected so far proved the involvement of all the accused including Darshan in the murder and conspiracy to divert the case.

The prosecution claimed that the investigation of more people was pending and reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were pending regarding digital, technical and scientific evidence.

The prosecution also stated that the police needed to record the statements of witnesses before the court and if the accused were released they might threaten them.

Sources said that the police were in the final leg of preparations of a charge sheet against Darshan and others.

Sources also revealed that the stains of Renukaswamy's blood were found on the clothes of Darshan.

The police also found blood on the slippers of prime accused in the case Pavithra Gowda.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was thrown in a canal.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter. After Kamakshipalya Police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.