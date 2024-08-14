SALIC reports slight decline in profits despite revenue growth, new initiatives

(MENAFN) Salik, the exclusive toll gate operator in Dubai, reported a net profit of AED 544.8 million (approximately USD148 million) for the first half of the year, marking a slight decrease from AED 547.9 million during the same period last year. The company's revenue for the first half of 2024 grew by 5.6 percent compared to the previous year, reaching approximately AED 1.1 billion. This increase in revenue is attributed to a notable rise in the number of revenue-generating trips, which coincided with the recovery of Dubai's commercial and tourism sectors.



During the first half, Salik recorded around 238.5 million revenue-generating trips, reflecting a 4.9 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue from toll system fees, which account for 87.1 percent of total revenue, also saw a 4.9 percent rise, amounting to AED 953.8 million. The company's board has approved interim dividends of AED 544.8 million, translating to 7.263 fils per share, with payments scheduled for September 5, 2024.



Salik's Chairman, Mattar Al Tayer, highlighted the company's focus on expanding its core business of toll fee collection and diversifying revenue streams through new strategic initiatives. This includes the addition of two new toll gates in Dubai, set to become operational by the end of November 2024, and a partnership with Emaar to offer technological parking solutions, which was launched in July.



