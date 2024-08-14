Carter Funds Expands RIA & Family Office Sales Team With Addition Of Andrea Rogers, Vice President And Internal Sales Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Funds, a fully integrated and management firm, today announced the expansion of its RIA & family office sales team with the appointment of Andrea Rogers to vice president and internal sales director. Ms. Rogers will work alongside Michael McDonough, senior vice president of RIA and family office sales, focusing on the Great Lakes and Northeast United States territories. The team will focus on the continued growth of the firm's advisor relationships along with Jim Bullock, senior vice president and national director of RIA & family office sales, and Rob Carter, vice president and internal sales director.

"Andrea will be a tremendous asset to our company with her background and impressive lists of accomplishments working with multibillion-dollar investment firms," announced spokesperson Gael Ragone, president, Carter Funds. "Our RIA and family office wholesaling team is excited to work with Andrea to expand our network of registered investment advisors and provide the highest level of sales support to RIAs."

Ms. Rogers brings over 14 years of licensure in the financial services industry, specializing in capital raising within the independent broker-dealer network. Her sales expertise encompasses private placement offerings, real estate investment trusts, private debt, and private capital products. She began her career in 2007 at CNL Securities Corp., where she participated in wholesaling initiatives across the country. She then spent six years on the Key Accounts Team building the selling syndicate for CNL's sponsored products, formulating strategic account plans to enhance territorial sales, and organizing due diligence meetings.

Prior to joining Carter Funds, Ms. Rogers served as a Proposal and Account Manager for a prominent global eDiscovery and compliance platform, where she helped manage relationships with major enterprise clients and facilitated new client capture efforts. She attended Florida Gulf Coast University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in communication and holds a FINRA Series 7 license.

About Carter Funds

Carter Funds

is a fully integrated real estate investment company built on over 300 years of experience. With more than $3 billion in assets under management through its affiliated companies (Carter Multifamily , Carter Exchange , Aphorio Carter , and Allegiant-Carter Management ) Carter Funds focuses on acquiring, developing, and expertly managing real estate investments in high-growth industries and markets throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. As of August 2024, Carter Funds manages a $3.1 billion portfolio of data centers, commercial properties, and multifamily real estate including more than 10,000 apartment homes. Learn more at

carterfunds .

SOURCE Carter Funds