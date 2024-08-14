Leap LLC Secures Spot On The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ranked #2072 with 252% Growth

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap LLC, a leading vertical SaaS in the home improvement industry, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year. Ranked #2072, Leap has achieved a remarkable 252% growth, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.

Leap LLC's consistent growth reflects the company's commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower contractors to streamline their operations and scale their businesses. This recognition by Inc. Magazine is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Leap's team and the continued trust of its customers and partners.

"Our consistent ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor and an incredible validation of the value Leap LLC brings to the home improvement industry," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "Our growth is driven by our unwavering commitment to empowering contractors by providing them with the tools and technology they need to close deals faster, increase profitability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. We're excited to continue building on this momentum as we look toward the future."

Leap LLC's SaaS platform is designed specifically for contractors, offering tools to streamline sales, financing, and project management processes. The Leap platform makes it easier for home improvement businesses to win and manage jobs.

For more information about Leap LLC and its innovative solutions, please visit leaptodigital

More about Inc., the Inc. 5000 and Leap

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000

.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

About Leap LLC

Leap LLC is the ultimate tool for contractors looking to grow their businesses. As the industry's leading end-to-end platform, Leap is designed to streamline communication and digitize the entire sales process, helping contractors close more deals, increase profitability, and deliver professional experience to their customers. By providing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, Leap empowers contractors to work smarter, not harder, and stay ahead in the competitive home improvement landscape.

Media Contact:

Danielle Basch

Sr. Manager – Partner & Community Marketing

Leap LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 585-813-4781

Website: leaptodigital

For additional information, updates, and press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

or visit leaptodigital

