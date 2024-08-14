HYLA Division Amplifies Reach With Expanded Multi-Million Dollar Distribution Network In Eastern Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endexx® Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading innovator in vape products through its HYLATM division, proudly announces the continued strategic expansion of HYLA across Eastern Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

Strengthening HYLA's European Footprint

HYLA's expansion is driven by the successful fulfillment of new purchase orders totaling $124,500 to key Eastern European markets. These shipments, planned throughout the year, represent a critical component of HYLA's broader efforts to expand its distribution network and drive sustained revenue growth in the region.

Looking Ahead

As HYLA navigates ongoing market dynamics, the outlook remains strong, bolstered by strategic initiatives and robust partnerships. Endexx is committed to leveraging these strengths to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth.

About HYLA

HYLA, a division of Endexx Corporation, markets proprietary non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products. The HYLA device is the first in the United States, offering up to 4,500 puffs per device. HYLA products are currently distributed in 10 countries, with agreements to expand to nine additional countries. HYLA is also exploring the development of nicotine-based products to meet market demand in certain regions where such products are regulated and permitted.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products, focusing on non-nicotine vape solutions through its HYLA division. The company's commitment to innovation and quality is evident in its diverse product offerings, which include topical skincare solutions and advanced wellness products designed for optimal skin health. Endexx is also exploring the expansion into nicotine-based products to align with specific market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities, potential development of nicotine-based products, and the impact of global market trends. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Endexx assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

