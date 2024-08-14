Infinite Reality Welcomes Dynamic Marketing And Product Leadership To Amplify Brand Presence And Accelerate Product Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR) , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital and through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality, and other immersive technologies, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team in key areas of marketing and product development. Tiffany Spatafore joins as VP of Brand and Entertainment Marketing, Irené Waldman joins as VP of Product Marketing, and Nima Zeighami joins as VP of Product. Working alongside iR's senior leadership team and reporting to Karina Kogan, CMO and President of iR Studio, these domain specialists will build world-class experiences, products, and services that enable companies and consumers to fully harness the power of immersive media and technology.



Tiffany Spatafore is a seasoned marketer who has led brand strategy at Fortune 500 companies, global agencies and successful start-ups. Prior to iR, Tiffany served as Senior Director, Global Marketing + Brand Strategy for Headspace, where she oversaw brand, marketing, product offerings, and research efforts across consumer and enterprise channels. An accomplished global leader, her previous tenure also includes roles at Starbucks, Amazon, and various digital and creative agencies such as Razorfish and Tribal DDB. As VP of Brand and Entertainment Marketing, she will elevate the visibility of Infinite Reality and its global portfolio of innovative companies, including the Drone Racing League (DRL), Thunder Studios, and Talent X, and lead iR's consumer and market research function. Drawing on her deep expertise in brand architecture, positioning, and digital marketing, combined with a data-driven approach, Tiffany consistently delivers strategies that elevate market presence and drive consumer engagement.

Irené Waldman brings over 20 years of a proven track record leading global teams focused on customer acquisition and accelerating profits across the B2B and B2C sectors. She joins iR from Meta where she managed sales enablement for Meta's Business Partner program across 54 countries. Previous to Meta, she led the global task force for Visa's Olympic Games sponsorship program, and held senior roles with Envestnet | Yodlee, Intuit and Diageo across both marketing and product management. A native of Scotland, she is an appointed mentor of the GlobalScot program, a Scottish government initiative that connects professional mentors with Scottish businesses looking to expand in the U.S. She is also a Trustee for the Saint Andrew's Society of San Francisco and is a strategic advisor to a number of early stage companies. In her new role as VP of Product Marketing at iR, Irené will lead customer acquisition, engagement and retention for iR's SaaS products, including the iR Studio, a game changing 3D website builder that gives brands the power to create immersive, virtual spaces with little to no coding experience required. She will also partner with iR's Enterprise Solutions team to drive awareness and qualified sales leads, as well as support clients across the globe in achieving their program objectives.

Nima Zeighami has been focused on delivering immersive consumer technology for over a decade. Known for being on the cutting edge of development of XR displays, hardware, software, and more recently on AI and web platform technologies, his journey has led him to Infinite Reality. As VP of Product, Nima will lead product management for the iR Engine, the world's most advanced 3D game engine built for the web browser. In this newly created role, Nima will oversee products developed on the iR Engine, including the iR Studio, and streamlining internal product development operations, driving efficiency and fostering a culture of collaboration and forward momentum. Previously the Director of Product for Leia, he shipped award-winning hardware including the Lume Pad and Lume Pad 2 Android tablets, as well as the popular Immersity AI web app, growing from launch to 3.5 million users. Before Leia, he served as Technical Product Manager for the VR fitness company Within, where he managed the Wonderscope app from pre-production through launch. Within was eventually acquired by Meta for $400 million.

“Nima, Tiffany, and Irené bring deep domain expertise and a shared passion for our vision,” said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality.“Together, we will continue to expand the horizons of the virtual world, creating extraordinary experiences for our customers.”

Also joining the iR team are David Rosove as Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement for Drone Racing League (DRL), and Michael Quiroz as Director of Integrated Marketing. David, an accomplished creative leader, brings a decade of experience driving full-funnel campaigns for high-profile streaming and entertainment brands such as Netflix, Amazon Sports, and major TV networks. Michael is an award-winning marketer whose campaigns have earned Clio, Webby, and Tempest awards. Renowned for his expertise in innovative partnerships on emerging platforms, he previously led numerous groundbreaking campaigns and integrations at Super League in Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft for top brands like Samsung, Netflix, iHeart Media, MTV, Paramount, and Mattel.

“What we are building at iR is completely new, bold and complex,” said Karina Kogan, CMO of Infinite Reality and President of iR Studio.“To execute on our vision, we require talent who not only have great professional experience but a pioneering, creative, and avant garde spirit. Our newly hired leadership team has this spirit in spades.”

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)TM is an innovation company driving the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality, and other immersive technologies. iR's virtual worlds enable brands and creators to fully control how they distribute content, engage audiences, and monetize their creations while maintaining ownership of their data. With deep expertise in Hollywood production and extended reality (XR), iR is redefining the infinite possibilities of connected digital environments in the modern age.

iR's portfolio of brands includes iR Engine (formerly Ethereal Engine), the world's most advanced 3D engine designed for scale; Landvault , a tech company specializing in immersive technology and digital twins for Fortune 500 companies and government organizations; Drone Racing League , the world's premier professional drone racing property; XR production facility Thunder Studios ; creator talent management firm TalentX ; and digital marketing agency Fearless Media .

The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, DJ and producer Steve Aoki, rock band Imagine Dragons, NBA player Rudy Gobert, Interscope Records, and more. For more information, go to theinfinitereality.com .

