Vislink Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operational Results

Vislink Lands Orders and Expands Reach with Assignment of Stock Numbers and OEM Supplier Approvals

Mt. Olive, NJ, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, (“Vislink” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL ), a global leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live and associated data in the and entertainment, public safety, and defense markets, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenue increased 73% to $8.7 million, up from $5.0 million in the prior year period. The revenue increase resulted from strong growth in sales to both MilGov and Live Production customers.

Gross margin increased to 56%, up from 53% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin reflects greater operating efficiency and a higher mix of new products. Gross margin performance was slightly offset by delayed revenue recognition of higher margin services revenue due to longer customer integration and installation cycles with large MilGov customers.

Net loss improved to $(2.3) million, or $(0.93) per share, from $(3.0) million, or $(1.27) per share, in the prior year period. This improvement is largely attributed to increased revenue and improved gross margins when compared to the prior period. Cash and short-term investments were $11.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $14.2 million at March 31, 2024. Longer acceptance timeframes for new products delivered to MilGov customers caused a greater proportion of working capital to be concentrated in customer accounts. Working capital was $29.0 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $31.8 million at December 31, 2023. The Company expects to continue enhancing working capital performance by optimizing inventory management and accelerating customer acceptance of new products.

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights



Delivered initial shipments for significant orders with MilGov customers, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection. These orders demonstrate Vislink's ability to convert Broadcast Microwave Services, LLC (“BMS”) customers and meet the stringent technical requirements of MilGov clients, including installation and integration with airborne assets.

Grew weighted sales pipeline to $51 million, reflecting strong demand across all markets.

Strengthened MilGov market position by securing NATO Stock Numbers for its AVDS products , facilitating streamlined procurement and distribution within NATO member countries. This milestone raises Vislink's credibility and market access in the defense sector and augments Vislink's achieving approved supplier status from three global aerospace OEMs earlier in the year.

Service/software revenue was 8% of total revenue for 2024 with a continued focus on leveraging the infrastructure platform to drive recurring revenues through the LinkMatrix platform.

Accelerated expansion into the large and growing Drone Command and Control (Drone C2) market , increasing its R&D investment, driven by high customer interest in the rapidly growing Drone C2 market, focusing on manned and unmanned applications. The Company continues demonstrating its ability to leverage its current IP portfolio and adapt its technology to support emerging use cases. Appointed Donnie Gilliam as Vice President of Operations to enhance operational efficiency and drive successful customer outcomes.

Management Commentary

“Vislink's second quarter results show our continuing progress, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the continued execution of our growth plans,” stated Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.“We achieved a 73% increase in revenue, reaching $8.7 million, driven by continued advancement in both the MilGov and Live Broadcast markets. Our weighted sales pipeline grew to $51 million, reflecting strong customer optimism for our refreshed product portfolio. Recent shipments to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other MilGov End Users and OEMs demonstrate our ability to seamlessly integrate existing AVDS products with assets acquired from BMS to expand our customer base and capabilities.

“As we progress through the second half of the year, we are driving innovation by increasing our investment in R&D in multiple areas. Our developments in AVDS and unmanned and manned drone systems demonstrate how we are strengthening our position in aerial and terrestrial solutions. These efforts are expected to improve our market position and ability to capitalize on the growing demand for Unmanned Control, Command, and Payload solutions. Recent significant orders and market penetration underscore our momentum and expanding impact in this exciting, high-growth market.

“With the upcoming launch of our upgraded and unified ERP system this fall, we anticipate further improvements in supply chain efficiency and operational performance. These improvements will support our ongoing efforts to enhance gross margins and reduce operating costs. While we continue to target cash flow neutrality by the end of 2024, timing may vary as we strategically prioritize incremental R&D investments that meet customer needs in high-growth markets. Our goal is to develop differentiated IP that can be leveraged for a high return on investment. We expect to offset the additional R&D investment through operational improvements that will allow us to achieve positive cash flow in 2025.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: EBITDA

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting EBITDA in this earnings release and the related earnings conference call. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and interest income and tax). We have presented EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, establish budgets, and develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA to GAAP net loss appears in the financial tables accompanying this press release as set forth below.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)