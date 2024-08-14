Blackford Capital Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List As One Of America’S Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blackford Capital portfolio company Artificial Turf recognized as a first-time 5000 honoree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Blackford Capital (Blackford), a leading lower middle private equity firm that acquires, manages and builds value in lower middle market manufacturing, industrial, and value-added distribution companies, has been recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America.



The Inc. 5000 reflects a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This is the third time Blackford has appeared on the prestigious list since its founding in 2010. With staffing growth of nearly 30% and three-year revenue growth, the firm landed at #101 in Michigan, #28 in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, and #143 in Manufacturing, in recognition of our portfolio.

Blackford Capital portfolio company Aritificial Turf Supply (ATS), a manufacturer, distributor and internet-based supplier of high-quality synthetic and artificial turf products with applications across residential, commercial playground, pet and athletics in both B2B and B2C segments in the United States, is also recognized on the 2024 list. A first-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ATS was acquired by Blackford in November 2022 joining the firm's Patio Consolidation Platform.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital's founder and managing director. "Blackford's team works tirelessly to deliver best-in-class results, not only for our firm, but also for each of our portfolio companies. This recognition, and that of the team at ATS, is a testament to our proven methodologies and our enduring commitment to achieving continued growth and supporting the global markets that our companies call home."

Since its inception, Blackford Capital has acquired, grown, and successfully exited founder- and family-owned lower middle market companies with revenues ranging from $15 million to $200 million. The firm has developed 17 platforms and completed approximately 35 add-ons and ten exits overall. Blackford focuses exclusively on majority controlled leveraged buyouts of industrial, manufacturing, and value-added distribution companies. Under the ownership and operation of Blackford Capital, these portfolio companies have grown to become industry leaders, thriving in each of their industries across 10 U.S. states, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, as well as Ireland, Germany and China.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and dynamic hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For the complete 2024 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm and Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023, Blackford Capital was named to Inc's list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit .

About Artificial Turf Supply (ATS)

Founded in 2005, in Carlsbad, California, David Barbera has grown Artificial Turf Supply to be a leading manufacturer-direct, wholesale, artificial turf & synthetic turf supplier for residential, commercial, playground & athletic turf applications. For more information, visit artificialturfsupply.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jackson Lin

Lambert for Blackford